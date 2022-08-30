Recruiting Roundup: Multiple five-stars set game visits to Michigan

It’s finally game week and with eight home games on the schedule, the Michigan Wolverines will have ample opportunities to impress their top targets. Several targets have already made plans to witness a game day in Ann Arbor, with more in the process of setting up visits.

Five-star ATH sets official visit date

Because of his intense track schedule, 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor wasn’t able to take any official visits during the spring period. That is changing in the fall as Harbor laid out his official visit schedule for the fall with On3’s EJ Holland, which features Michigan ($).

“Sept. 17 is South Carolina,” Harbor said. “Michigan is Sept. 23-25. LSU, I might have to cancel, but I’m going to reschedule. Maryland is in December,” he said.

That Sept. 23 weekend is when Michigan plays Maryland, another school in Harbor’s top seven as they are his local team.

“I just want to see how they play against Maryland,” Harbor said. “Those are two of my top teams that I’m really looking at. I just want to see what they can do.”

Harbor also said, “it doesn’t really matter to me” which side of the ball he plays, but he’s “probably more of an offensive player, though.”

Still, he had a sack and forced fumble on defense in his first game against Gonzaga and Michigan offensive line commit Evan Link.

Five-star QB to make third visit to Ann Arbor

Another five-star talent who will be on the sidelines this September is 2024 Providence Day (NC) quarterback Jadyn Davis. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reports Davis will be making a visit on Sept. 10 for the Hawaii game ($).

Davis’ father told Wiltfong what they’re looking for on this trip, which is his son’s third since June.

“A night game, the environment, the feel, see how they actually coach in a game, see how the players react,” said Mr. Davis. “Now we want to go up there and see what a Michigan game feeling is like.”

This visit will be Davis’ third in a row. He was at UNC’s game in Week 0 and will be in Atlanta for the Georgia and Oregon neutral site game this weekend.

Top-100 TE building bond with Michigan

One of the top players in the state of Michigan for the 2024 class is Rochester Adams four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn. After an impressive performance in the first game of his junior season, Prieskorn spoke with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich about his relationship with Michigan ($).

“I love coach Newsome,” said Prieskorn. “He’s a great guy. We are always keeping in touch and he will ask how I’m doing. I love Albert Karschnia. He’s a great dude and he’s from St. Mary’s, so I’m sure he liked this game (laughter). My older brother actually went to St. Mary’s and we have a connection there with his dad. I also love coach Harbaugh, too.”

Being so close by, Prieskorn has been able to visit Michigan plenty of times already. But that’s not stopping him from returning this season for a game.

“I have been to Michigan three times,” Prieskorn stated. “The last time I did a workout and then a little visit, which I really enjoyed. With Michigan, I really love the tight end room and the coaches like how they are so welcoming, so those are things I really like about them. They are great people. I do plan on coming back for a game this season, too.”

There aren’t any Crystal Balls submitted for Prieskorn yet, but Michigan has to be considered one of his top schools at this point.