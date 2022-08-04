Recruiting Roundup: Four-star cornerback locks in fall official visit to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines reportedly impressed several top targets at last weekend’s Barbeque at the Big House, including with a four-star defensive back and a five-star athlete, who are both sure to make a return visit to Ann Arbor sometime in the near future.

Four-star CB expected to take official visit to Michigan in fall

Chris Peal, a class of 2023 four-star cornerback from Providence Day (Charlotte, NC), was one of the visitors last weekend for the BBQ while the Wolverines made a strong impression on the 6-foot, 175-pounder, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Holland reported, despite conflicting reports on his official visit schedule, Michigan is fully expecting him to take an official to Ann Arbor for the Sept. 17 game against UConn. He will also take official visits to NC State and and South Carolina in September, but those dates have not yet been finalized.

Peal reportedly plans to make his decision in late September or early October, so that list of official visits should be impactful in terms of his decision-making process.

In early June, Peal took an official visit to Georgia, which figures to be the favorite up to this point given the four Crystal Ball projections in the Bulldogs’ favor.

Peal is the No. 193 ranked prospect in his class, the No. 22 cornerback and the 6th ranked prospect in the state of North Carolina, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Five-star ATH impressed by Michigan after visit

Class of 2024 five-star athlete KJ Bolden also took to Ann Arbor for the BBQ and was blown away by the Wolverines’ family atmosphere, according to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

The 6-foot, 185-pounder from Buford (GA.), is one of the top prospects in his class and holds offers from several high major schools. He spoke highly of his visit to Ann Arbor last weekend.

“The visit went really well,” Bolden told Marich. “I toured the campus, meet with the coaches and chatted with a few players I know.”

Bolden also said he got to talk and meet with the coaching staff, including safeties coach Jay Harbaugh.

“I connected with the safety coach,” Bolden said. “We had a great conversation and he was telling me how much he likes me and how I can contribute my talent to the team.”

He told Marich there were a number of things that impressed him about Michigan, but one of his biggest takeaway was Michigan’s family-like environment.

“The campus, the atmosphere and family oriented environment (stood out the most),” Bolden said. “The passion for the love of football. I’m big on family that’s why family environment means a lot to me.”

Bolden said he is still taking a look at several schools as it is still early on his process, but admitted the Wolverines made a strong impression and stated Michigan is on his “top list” and that he will be making a return visit eventually.

Bolden is the No. 4 recruit in the class of 24, the No. 2 athlete and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Georgia. He currently has no Crystal Ball projections.

Four-star OT locks in official visit to Michigan

Four-star class of 2023 offensive tackle DJ Chester (McDonough, GA.) has taken two official visits already and has now locked in his final three, one of which includes the Wolverines, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($).

This past summer, Chester took official visits to Auburn and LSU and will take his final three this fall to Michigan, Florida State and Ole Miss, with the Michigan visit coming on Oct. 29 for the Michigan State game.

The Wolverines offered the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder back in late April. Chester offered high praise for Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore when speaking of the Wolverines.

“Something new for me, get me out of the south and I really like the coach (Sherrone Moore) that’s my guy,” he told Wiltfong.

Chester reportedly doesn’t plan on making a final decision until the All-American Bowl in January.

He is ranked as the No. 137 overall prospect in the class of 2023, the No. 16 ranked prospect at his position and the 12th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to the composite.

Chester currently has one Crystal Ball projection in favor of the LSU Tigers.