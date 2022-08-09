Recruiting Roundup: Top target sets commitment date

Now that preseason camp has started for Michigan football, recruiting slows down until the season starts. But there are still some notable updates happening on the trail, including a new target set to make his decision soon.

Three-star TE target sets announcement date

Shortly after hosting him for the BBQ at the Big House and offering him a scholarship, Carlsbad (CA) 2023 three-star tight end Zack Marshall has set his decision date for this Saturday, Aug. 13.

As you can see from his tweet, Marshall is deciding between Michigan, Utah and Cal.

Following the trip for the BBQ where Marshall received his offer, a couple Michigan Crystal Balls were submitted. This quick turnaround for a commitment only cements the fact the Wolverines are the leaders.

A commitment from Marshall would be Michigan’s second tight end in the 2023 class, following Oswego (IL) three-star Deakon Tonielli.

Four-star CB breaks down recruitment

One of the many touted prospects to take an official visit to Michigan in June was Martin (TX) 2023 four-star cornerback Javien Toviano. That visit has kept Michigan in the race for the elite talent, as he broke down his main contenders with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($).

Being from Texas, you would think it would be tough to get Toviano to come all the way up north to play his college ball. While it is a challenge, he says he is thinking of leaving his home state.

“I’m leaning more towards out of state,” Toviano admitted. “That’s what’s going to be unique when people hear about my recruitment, being open-minded about leaving the state a lot more than people thought.”

Toviano also recapped his official visit to Ann Arbor, which has been his only official so far.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” Toviano said about the visit. “It was unique. You have your idea of coach Harbaugh and your opinions about him, but I think he’s a phenomenal human-being as well as a coach. Just the culture there. The winningest program in college football. There is a lot of tradition and a lot of great people that came through there that know and are held to a standard.”

Other schools Toviano discussed include LSU, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M. With his Michigan official already used up, the staff will have to get him on an unofficial visit for a game this season if they want to stay in the race.

Michigan makes top group for four-star ATH

While the Wolverines have already secured a talented group of edge rushers in the 2023 class, they are still keeping their options open to add another. A name they are still involved with is Lincoln East (NE) four-star Malachi Coleman, who talked with 247Sports’ Wiltfong about his top seven schools that included Michigan ($).

“Me and coach (Dylan) Roney have built a good relationship since he got the outside linebackers coach job,” Coleman said. “He’s a very personable guy. Also love coach Harbaugh. I had a good time while I was up there for the Ohio State game. I talked to Harbaugh a lot. It was amazing.”

Coleman also pointed to Michigan’s development at edge as appealing to him.

“They know how to send people to the league. Obviously they have some dogs that come out of that place. They know how to get it done and go to the next level,” said Coleman.

Coleman is a true athlete, being recruited as an edge, wide receiver, tight end and outside linebacker. The other schools in Coleman’s top seven are Nebraska, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Georgia.

The in-state Huskers hold 100% of the Crystal Balls for Coleman at this juncture.