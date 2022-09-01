Recruiting Roundup: New DT target hoping to officially visit Michigan this fall

It may be Week 1 for the Michigan Wolverines, but recruiting is a 24/7/365 business. Recruiting is always happening, even in the midst of a tight quarterback battle.

On today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we will talk about a key target at wideout in the 2024 class, but we begin with an emerging 2023 target along the defensive line.

New 2023 DT target could visit soon

A name we haven’t discussed at all on the recruiting trail for Michigan is 2023 three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder hails from Lexington, Kentucky and is a former Illinois commit. He reopened his recruitment earlier this month and is setting up visits for other schools, and Michigan is one of them he is close to setting up, according to On3’s EJ Holland ($).

Harkless already has official visits locked in with Ole Miss for this weekend and Auburn next weekend. With those two visits scheduled, Michigan could get him in for one of the next two home games, UConn on Sept. 17 or Maryland on Sept. 24.

Michigan is trying to get a few more defensive linemen onboard its 2023 class. The Wolverines currently have four-star Enow Etta, four-star Collins Acheampong and three-star Aymeric Koumba along the edge, as well as three-star Brooks Bahr on the inside. Of course, they all can move up and down the line, but Harkless would be an ideal interior candidate.

With inside prospects dwindling, and four-star Kayden McDonald trending towards Clemson, Harkless seems to be the next man up on Michigan’s target board. We’ll see if the Wolverines can lock in a visit with Harkless soon.

2024 four-star WR hoping to get back to AA for a game this fall

One of Michigan’s top wide receiver targets in 2024 is four-star Jordan Shipp. He is teammates with a few other talented prospects who are high on Michigan early on — 2023 four-star cornerback Chris Peal, 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis and 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin.

“Jadyn has easily become one of my closest friends,” Shipp told On3’s Holland ($). “We are always together with Channing and Chris. You see one of us, and you’re going to see at least one other. Jadyn is a great quarterback, and I’m excited for the rest of the season.”

They all visited Michigan in July for the BBQ at the Big House and it left such an impression on them that they are all planning on getting back to Ann Arbor soon. Davis is already penciled in for the Hawaii game on Sept. 10, while Peal is slated to make his official visit for the UConn game on Sept. 17. Of course, Peal’s visit could change given Davis is coming in the week prior, but that is the plan for now.

As for Shipp, a return date isn’t locked in just yet, but he is eager to get back this fall.

“I want to see the stadium packed out,” Shipp said. “I just want to spend as much time up there as I can because it’s a school I’m really interested in. It’s always a fun time when I go up to Michigan.”

It isn’t common to see three guys in the same class at the same high school wind up at the same college — in fact, I’m not sure it’s ever happened, especially with kids as highly ranked as they are — but this one feels quite possible. If Michigan continues to push for Shipp and his talented teammates, the Wolverines could very well land them all. Only time will tell, so stay tuned on this one.

Crystal Ball put in for Nyck Harbor to wind up elsewhere

Finally, let’s talk about a development from earlier this week.

A South Carolina recruiting insider put in a Crystal Ball for the Gamecocks to land 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound athletic freak is being recruited by every school in America to play either defensive end or wide receiver/tight end.

South Carolina is a school that has done a really nice job in this recruitment, but I wanted to ease any concerns you may have with that Crystal Ball being put in. This recruitment has a LONG way to go, and there is no indication Harbor is ready to shut it down soon. He is slated to officially visit Michigan for the Maryland game on Sept. 24, and he is also set to make other visits this fall as well.

Needless to say, don’t worry about this recruitment just yet. Michigan is doing all it can at the moment with Harbor and his family. There will be much more clarity in this recruitment after his official visit later this month, so don’t be sweating over one Crystal Ball prediction.

Harbor is the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2023 class on the 247Sports composite.