Running list of 2024 prospects Michigan reached out to at midnight

Sept. 1 is always a busy day for college football coaching and recruiting staffs, as it’s the first day they can reach out to prospects in the junior class. The 2024 class is shaping up to be a potentially monster one for the Michigan Wolverines, so it is important for them to hit the ground running and hit up as many highly regarded recruits as possible.

Here is a running list of all the players they have reached out to.

OL Blake Frazier (Legacy: The son of Steve Frazier)

Four-star DB Kenneth Woseley II

Four-star edge Kolaj Cobbins

Three-star S Landyn Cleveland

Three-star in-state WR Jaylen Watson

Thank you for the edit @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/HgCvJfsqXz — Jaylen “Big Play Jay” Watson (@JaylenWatson11) September 1, 2022

Three-star TE Ian Flynt

Three-star ATH Cameron Frazier

This story will be updated.