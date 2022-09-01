Running list of 2024 prospects Michigan reached out to at midnight

Sept. 1 is always a busy day for college football coaching and recruiting staffs, as it’s the first day they can reach out to prospects in the junior class. The 2024 class is shaping up to be a potentially monster one for the Michigan Wolverines, so it is important for them to hit the ground running and hit up as many highly regarded recruits as possible.
Here is a running list of all the players they have reached out to.
OL Blake Frazier (Legacy: The son of Steve Frazier)
Go Blue?? @UMichFootball @Coach_SMoore @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/0Cvc675Ca1— Blake Frazier (@_BlakeFrazier) September 1, 2022
Four-star DB Kenneth Woseley II
#GoBlue〽️ @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/1oIjt18AXz— kenny woseley II ✪ (@kwoseley35) September 1, 2022
Four-star edge Kolaj Cobbins
@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/OMSdovyejV— ☆Kolaj “Tut” Cobbins☆ (@Tut_Kolaj56) September 1, 2022
Four-star S Jordon Johnson-Rubell
MICHIGAN? @Coach_Minter @coachclink @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/U82QGHZkck— Jordon Johnson-Rubell (@jjrubell) September 1, 2022
Three-star S Landyn Cleveland
Go blue? @JayHarbaugh @coachclink pic.twitter.com/b1un6Jds5A— Landyn “Lando” Cleveland (@igobylando) September 1, 2022
Three-star in-state WR Jaylen Watson
Thank you for the edit @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/HgCvJfsqXz— Jaylen “Big Play Jay” Watson (@JaylenWatson11) September 1, 2022
Three-star TE Ian Flynt
Thanks @grant_newsome and @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/YzxbYCOOFs— Ian Flynt (@Ian_Flynt) September 1, 2022
Three-star ATH Cameron Frazier
Love the love from @UMichFootball @coachclink pic.twitter.com/XcZ13R9mSL— Cameron Frazier Jr 4️⃣ (@CammUpNow) September 1, 2022
This story will be updated.
