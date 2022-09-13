Recruiting Roundup: Michigan impresses five-star QB for third time this year

Michigan’s small but focused group of visitors last weekend all had a great time on campus despite a weather delay. The team’s performance and results of games elsewhere, like Notre Dame falling to Marshall, will help Michigan surge towards a strong finish to the class.

Father of five-star QB breaks down latest visit

Providence Day (NC) 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis made his third visit to Ann Arbor since June to watch J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan offense light up Hawaii. Davis’ father Jeremiah spoke to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong about how the visit went ($).

“Everything, it was a good experience. We got an opportunity to talk with coach Harbaugh before the game and went through the situation meeting before the game and their process,” Mr. Davis said. “He spent a lot of time with us and talked about a lot of different things and got a chance to spend time with J.J. (McCarthy’s) parents and went out on the field.”

It’s not clear if Michigan brought Davis in for this game because it was McCarthy’s first start or not, but it worked out either way and the Davis family took notice.

“The best players are going to play,” Mr. Davis said. “That’s apparent with J.J. moving forward. You see his development. He played in numerous big-time games there last year. For his first start it wasn’t overwhelming because he was prepared when he took the field from his experience last year.”

Michigan also made sure the entire family felt the love.

“They just did a wonderful job. My younger son had an opportunity to shake hands and take pictures with the head coach of the basketball team. That was pretty cool. They did a wonderful job recruiting the entire family to my girls, to my sons, everybody,” Mr. Davis said.

If this wasn’t an elite quarterback from the south, Crystal Balls would be rolling in for Michigan already. But there is still some hesitancy with schools like Georgia and Clemson hanging around, although they may be prioritizing other targets. Regardless, it’s likely Michigan leads right now.

Ohio four-star DE makes another trip to campus

While not reported the week leading up to the game, Fitch (OH) 2024 four-star edge Brian Robinson made it up to campus for the third time since March. 247Sports’ Wiltfong spoke to Robinson about the trip, which included a tantalizing line from Jadyn Davis ($).

“Coach Harbaugh always makes me a priority on every visit and makes sure that he speaks with me before the game or anything going on, and coach Clinkscale never lets me leave without making sure I know where I stand with him and the recruiting process. I never feel like just a body at a event,” Robinson said.

Robinson was also getting recruited by other players attending the game, including Davis.

“And this trip was great when Jadyn Davis says to you that you need to play with me not against me. And Mason Curtis tells you ‘we the new twin towers let’s get it.’ It is so humbling to be a great athlete but hearing other great athletes that you think are great acknowledge you.”

Having Davis already recruiting for Michigan certainly seems significant and only further leads to the assumption it is his leader.

The visit went so well for Robinson that Wiltfong put in a Crystal Ball for him to land at Michigan. There is nothing to suggest a commitment is imminent, but it certainly is nice to see that welcoming news by one of the best in the recruiting industry.

Robinson visited Ohio State in Week 1, but the Buckeyes still haven’t offered him. It very well could be too little, too late for them if they want to start recruiting him.

Three-star OL impressed by Michigan’s offense

After making his first trip to campus for the BBQ at the Big House in July, 2024 three-star offensive lineman Jake Guarnera saw his first Michigan game on Saturday and came away impressed. He told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich all about his visit ($).

“I was very impressed by how they dominated the Hawaii defense and broke many explosive plays,” said Guarnera. “(What stood out the most was) the dominant performance by the offensive line in the run block game. The way the line pulled, kicked out ends and picked up linebackers really well. I also was impressed with their double teams.”

Guarnera also got the chance to talk with his potential future position coach and coordinator.

“I talked with coach Moorkian and coach Moore,” Guarnera said. “We just were talking about my season and catching up with each other. They are great coaches and coach Moore is a fantastic co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach.”

Guarnera actually was in South Bend earlier in the day before heading to Ann Arbor, so he also witnessed Notre Dame losing to Marshall live, which can’t hurt Michigan’s chances. There are no Crystal Ball predictions in for Guarnera yet.