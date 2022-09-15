Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Top 2023 DL impressed with Michigan after official visit

Although last weekend provided a small list of visitors to Ann Arbor, the Michigan Wolverines still had some important prospects on campus. One of those included a class of 2023 four-star defensive line prospect, who reflected on his visit to Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines defeat the visiting Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Four-star DL impressed after official visit to Michigan

Kayden McDonald, a 2023 four-star defensive lineman took his official visit to Michigan last weekend to see the Wolverines cruise against Hawaii in primetime. McDonald reflected on that visit in an interview with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($) and broke down how it went.

“Really great visit,” McDonald said. “Coach Minter and coach Elston picked us from the airport. The Big House at night was insane and chilling with Coach Harbaugh watching some of the NFL games on Sunday was the best part.

“I’m close to coach Harbaugh, coach Elston, coach Minter and coach Roney, really the whole staff. Coach Harbaugh is low key funny, he was making me laugh. I chilled with coach Harbaugh for awhile, we chopped it up and watched football and played Madden.”

McDonald also talked about he may fit into Michigan’s system and praised the coaching staff and Michigan’s academics as being top notch.

“Michigan runs a 4-3 base like my high school defense and I can play four-tech to three-tech to nose,” McDonald said. “The culture, I’m close to the staff and academic support is good.”

Clemson seems to be the front runner in McDonald’s recruitment with three Crystal Ball projections. The Wolverines are also battling Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others for the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder. McDonald will take official visits to Ohio State and Oklahoma next, and took an official to Florida back in the summer.

2024 three-star Pittsburgh commit high on Wolverines

Class of 2024 three-star defensive lineman Jashear Whittington made his college decision early and committed to the Pittsburgh Panthers back in April. However, Whittington hasn’t closed the door and other programs and according to On3’s EJ Holland ($), he has liked what he has heard coming out of Michigan, who made an offer to Whittington during the spring evaluation period.

Whittington also has a direct connection to the program in teammate and committed 2023 four-star linebacker Semaj Bridgeman.

“I love what I’ve heard about Michigan,” Whittington said. “I have a teammate committed there, Semaj. He’s a dog. He’s come along very well since he got here. I love him. He’s telling me that I need to check out Michigan.”

Whittington committed to the Panthers because he fits well with their scheme and has enjoyed the love and atmosphere from the program. However, his verbal commitment isn’t going to stop his plans from checking out Ann Arbor sometime in the near future.

“I definitely want to head up there for a visit soon to see the atmosphere,” Whittington said. “I want to feel like home. I want to feel like I’m wanted there. I’m just looking for love.”

In the meantime, he said he just wants to keep building relationships with the Michigan staff while learning more about their scheme.

Whittington holds other offers from Boston College, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among others.

Three-star OL taking official visit to Michigan Sept. 24

2023 three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi is taking an official visit to Michigan for the Maryland game on Sept. 24, according to 247Sports’ Brice Marich ($). The trip will mark his first ever to Ann Arbor.

“I’m ecstatic,” Efobi said. “I can’t wait to see how the coaches do their thing. I want to see the energy of the crowd.”

After being offered by Michigan in late July, Efobi immediately expressed interest in the Wolverines and their program. You can partially thank a former Wolverine and current family friend of his for that interest.

“Probably when I was 11 or 12 when I saw that (David) Ojabo was thinking about going there,” Efobi said. “I watched their game against Ohio State and completely fell in love with the atmosphere.

“Yeah, (I’m a big fan of David Ojabo). Our moms are close, but I never got to meet him. They went to school together.”

Efobi stands at 6-foot-4, 282 pounds and holds other offers from Miami, Duke, Georgia, Penn State and NC State, among others. He ranks as the No. 411 overall prospect in his class, the No. 25 ranked interior offensive lineman and the No. 38 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite.