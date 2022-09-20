Michigan crushed another lackluster opponent on Saturday, but showed enough to impress the handful of visitors that made the trip. The staff is getting a good jump on the 2024 class by hosting some top targets in the class last weekend.

Notre Dame commit makes surprise visit to Michigan

With Notre Dame having gotten off to an 0-2 start, Michigan fans started wondering if they would be able to start picking off members of the Irish’s touted 2023 and 2024 classes. Well, it looks like that is slowly coming to fruition as Michigan hosted West Bloomfield 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain for a visit last Saturday, as reported by The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zuniga (FREE).

Davis-Swain committed to Notre Dame back in April. His commitment seemingly came out of nowhere, but was at a point where the Irish were dominating the recruiting landscape.

But with Michigan’s connections to West Bloomfield, it’s not surprising that Davis-Swain is one of the more vulnerable commits for the staff to try and flip. Davis-Swain was accompanied by his teammates and Michigan commits Amir Herring and Semaj Morgan during the visit, which should play a big part in his decision.

There are reports that multiple other Notre Dame commits have been responsive to Michigan’s contact over the last couple of weeks, so expect to see some more familiar targets at games later this season.

In-state four-star enjoys trip to Michigan

A top-ten recruit in Michigan for the 2024 class, Belleville four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley made the short trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday for the shutout win over UConn. Beasley spoke with 247Sports’ Allen Trieu following the experience to share his thoughts ($).

“The team played great and with a lot of energy,” said Beasley. “They are a top team in the country.”

Beasley added that he is building a good relationship with multiple members of the Michigan staff.

“The coaches that I am close with are Clinkscale and Helow because I talk to them the most,” explained Beasley.

This won’t be the last time Beasley sees Michigan this season. He is planning on returning to Ann Arbor in October for the matchup against Michigan State. The Spartans are considered the leader for Beasley right now, with all four Crystal Balls pointing their direction.

Beasley is also planning to visit East Lansing for Michigan State’s game against Ohio State later this season. It will be interesting to see if Michigan will be able to sway Beasley away from the Spartans if they turn up the heat on him.

Four-star WR makes it back to Michigan again

So far, Michigan looks like the team to beat for 2024 Bolingbrook (IL) four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart. His latest trip to Ann Arbor for the UConn game did nothing to dissuade that notion per his remarks to TMI’s Brice Marich ($).

“The Big House is a whole vibe, that game day experience was something different,” Stewart recapped. “The coaches’ communication and messages for me are to stay consistent and the guys that have committed showed a lot of love. It was a day. They got that W and it’s always love seeing the guys from home living the dream. Glad I was able to make it over.”

A few different coaches are recruiting Stewart and all got the chance to speak with him on game day.

“I spoke with coach (Jim) Harbaugh, coach (Ron) Bellamy, coach (Sherrone) Moore and a few more,” Stewart said. “They all have been very solid and consistent on communication, checking in on me, the family, how they have been doing and learning more about me as my family and I are doing the same. There was definitely a lot of laughs, so I dig it.”

Stewart was recently in Ann Arbor for the BBQ at the Big House at the end of July. The lone Crystal Ball prediction for Stewart is already on Michigan, and it would not be surprising to see more come in soon.