2023 LB Arion Carter earns offers from U-M, Alabama, more within the same week

The Michigan Wolverines are beginning to evaluate senior season tape for recruits in the 2023 class, and one player they liked enough to recently extend an offer to is linebacker Arion Carter.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Carter hails from Smyrna, Tennessee and has been committed to Memphis since July. He was barely in the top-700 of the 247Sports composite up until he released his senior season tape through the first four games of the year. Now, he is No. 393 overall as a four-star prospect.

His stats through four games — 29 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups on defense; 372 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on offense.

Since releasing those highlights, offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, USC and more trickled in. He took an unofficial visit to Bama this past weekend for a game and is hoping to visit other schools soon, with Michigan being one of them, after receiving an offer from the Maize and Blue from Jim Harbaugh and George Helow on Monday night.

“Coach Helow and coach Harbaugh gave me the news (Monday) night,” Carter told Maize n Brew. “They like my speed and my pursuit to the ball. They also like how I finish tackles.”

Based on the below video, I’d imagine they would like how he tackles, too.

This big hit by @ArionCarter that caused a fumble set up the TD. pic.twitter.com/O4zPZzorsN — Cecil Joyce (@cecil_joyce) September 10, 2022

Most of the other offers Carter has earned have come from southern powers, but Michigan does have a unique feather in its cap — Junior Colson and Myles Pollard. He played against Colson back when he was in high school, and Pollard was a part of the same 7-on-7 organization.

“I know (Colson) really well but I have never spoken to him,” Carter said. “I would like to get to know the program through him.

“I really want to get (to Michigan) soon.”

Carter is a great asset not only on the field, but also in the classroom. He holds a 3.97 GPA and wants to study either physical therapy or pre-med. The kid has a bright future no matter what he ends up doing.

We will see if the Wolverines are able to get him up for a visit. If so, they should have a good chance. They can easily pitch Colson’s success on the football field, as well as their development at the linebacker position. Of course, there is a lot of competition for Carter’s services, so stay tuned for more on this developing recruitment.

Check out his highlights from the 2022 season so far in the video below.