Three Michigan players to watch against Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines kick off their conference schedule with a feisty Maryland Terrapins squad that will easily give the team their toughest test of the season.

With that, comes the toughest skill players Michigan will have faced so far this season. The Wolverines will have to be on their toes to ensure victory on Saturday. Here are a few Wolverines to watch this weekend who will make a difference in the final result.

CB Gemon Green

Coming into the season, it seemed like only a matter of time before five-star freshman Will Johnson passed Green on the depth chart to be a starter. But through three games, Green has performed really well.

Michigan will be facing a far more potent passing game than any of the three previous opponents, though, and Green will need to keep up his stellar play to avoid this game turning into a shootout. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is averaging just less than 300 passing yards per game, and they have multiple weapons in wide receivers Rakim Jarrett, Jacob Copeland, and Dontay Demus Jr., though the latter is coming back from an injury.

S Rod Moore

Another member of the secondary, Moore is on the list for many of the same reasons as Green since covering the pass will be essential in this game. But Maryland’s rushing attack has been a pleasant surprise this season, with redshirt freshman Roman Hemby having a breakout year so far. Hemby has 294 yards and three touchdowns on the ground through his first three games, while also catching seven passes.

Moore has been good so far this year, triggering on run action and coming up quickly to make stops. Helping clean up Hemby in the box while also possibly covering him in the pass game would help eliminate one of Maryland’s most electric players.

G Zak Zinter

Surprisingly, the offensive line has looked like one of the weaker units on the team so far, despite hype as one of the best in the country. Zinter, especially, has not taken the next step you would expect from a returning All-Big Ten player in his third year as a starter.

This game will be another chance to get right, as Maryland’s defensive line is weak overall. Getting the running game clicking post-Hassan Haskins will go a long way in making J.J. McCarthy even more comfortable as a starter and opening up the pass game.