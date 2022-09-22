Recruiting Roundup: Five-star ATH and family excited to visit Michigan this weekend

This weekend, the Michigan Wolverines will host one of the nation’s top recruits in the class of 2023 as they continue to bring visitors to the Big House to take in games during the fall season.

Nyckoles Harbor, family excited to get back to Ann Arbor this weekend

Five-star class of 2023 athlete Nyckoles Harbor (Washington, DC) is one of the nation’s most sought after prospects. The 6-foot, 225-pounder could play a variety of positions at the college level and is ranked as the No. 9 overall recruit in his class, according to the 247Sports composite.

This weekend, Harbor and his parents will visit Ann Arbor to take in the Wolverines’ game against Maryland, which is another top school on Harbor’s board.

It will be Harbor’s third trip to Ann Arbor. Steve Wiltfong from 247Sports ($) was able to catch up with Harbor’s father, Azuka, about what they are most excited for ahead of the visit.

“We are looking forward to going to Michigan,” Mr. Harbor said. “The most part is the educational. I know they have a wonderful academic program. We’re going to go there and see.”

Azuka was a professional soccer player before taking a job as an engineer at NASA, so his son takes the classroom very seriously and has aspirations of being a doctor after his days of being an athlete.

“Being able to see the football game, the football atmosphere is something that is exciting,” Azuka said.

The will be Harbor’s second official visit of his recruiting process. Currently, his only other visit scheduled is for Oct. 7 at LSU, so Michigan will surely be hoping to try to gain an edge in the recruiting battle for him.

Four-star CB has successful official visit to Michigan

Chris Peal, a four-star class of 2023 cornerback from Providence Day (Charlotte, NC) took his official visit to Michigan during the Wolverines’ game against UConn last weekend.

Michigan had reportedly already gained further momentum with Peal when he came to Ann Arbor for the BBQ at the Big House event in late July, but the official visit over the weekend helped the Wolverines even further.

Peal talked to The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb ($) about where Michigan stands right now.

“It definitely helped,” Peal said. It definitely helped them.

“It was great when I was there. I really enjoyed it. It was an amazing visit. I was really comfortable around all the coaches, and I just felt like it was a really nice place. I got to see a lot more (this time). I got to tour more of the campus. I got to actually go on an engineering tour.”

Peal also said he got to spend some valuable time with cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale.

“We sat down in a meeting, and he got to show me some of the stuff that they run,” said Peal. “I just felt like how he was coaching it was really easy to understand.”

Peal was also accompanied by his mother, who had several positive takeaways from the visit.

“When I go to these visits what I look for is to see how Chris interacts with the coaches,” she said. “(I look at) how he interacts with the personnel and how he vibes with them. That’s really what I pay attention to.

“But (Michigan’s) coaching staff — they were easy to be around, which is important.”

Peal is set to visit to South Carolina on Oct. 1 before making a decision.

Michigan basketball impresses four-star guard

On the basketball side of things, four-star class of 2024 point guard Travis Perry (Eddyville, Kentucky) took an official visit to Michigan this past weekend and came away impressed.

TMI’s Brice Marich ($) caught up with Perry to discuss the specifics of the visit.

“The visit went great,” Perry said. “We watched practice, met and hung out with the players, spent a lot of time with the coaches, went to the football game, got to hit some balls at the golf driving range and got a couple of workouts in.”

Before his official visit to Michigan, Perry was at Purdue for an official visit the week prior. He has also taken unofficial visits throughout his recruiting process to Kentucky — the huge favorite to land him — and Ohio State.

The recruitment of Perry is especially interesting considering the Wolverines already have a point guard committed to the 2024 class in four-star Christian Anderson (Atlanta, GA), so it will be interesting to see where things go with Perry.

Currently, Perry sits as the No. 76 overall prospect in his class and the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky. Two Crystal Ball projections have him landing with the hometown Kentucky Wildcats.