Michigan football recruiting visitors list for the Maryland game

Even though the non-conference schedule is over, Michigan is sticking to a similar visitor list — a couple of official visitors and top 2024 targets while reserving crowded recruiting weekends for bigger games later in the season.

Here is the expected list of visitors for the Maryland game tomorrow.

2023

Archbishop Carroll (DC) five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor - No. 10 overall, No. 1 ATH

It’s finally time for Harbor to take his official visit to Michigan after not being able to make it work in the spring or summer due to his track schedule. The thought Michigan is his leader has slipped a bit, as LSU and South Carolina have made moves to put them at the same level. But Michigan will now get the chance to roll out the red carpet for Harbor and make its big push for the five-star athlete.

This visit is coming a week after an official visit to South Carolina and two weeks before a trip to LSU. Getting the last official visit and the success of its track program makes LSU scary, but we’ll see how Harbor feels coming off his official to Ann Arbor.

South Forsyth (GA) three-star IOL Nathan Efobi - No. 454 overall, No. 29 IOL

The recruiting sites are all over the place when it comes to ranking Efobi. On3 has him in their top 150, while 247Sports and Rivals have him as a middling three-star. Michigan definitely considers him closer to the former, treating him as a top target since offering him over the summer.

Efobi also holds offers from Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Penn State, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. He made visits to Miami and Penn State, but his official to Michigan will be his first one of the season. That makes it hard to determine who the other leaders are. If this official visit goes well, it’s easy to see Michigan wrapping this up soon.

2024

Mountain View (VA) four-star LB Kristopher Jones - No. 102 overall, No. 7 LB

Michigan offered Jones at the end of August and he already scheduled a visit up to Ann Arbor, which is a good indicator of interest. Jones already holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and several others. He was at Virginia Tech earlier this season and is also setting up trips to Florida and Ohio State.

Vandergrift (TX) unranked OT Blake Frazier

Even though he is unranked right now, Frazier is one of Michigan’s top targets along the offensive line in the 2024 class. Michigan is battling the likes of Clemson, Texas and Texas A&M for Frazier, but the Wolverines may have an edge here. Frazier’s dad played for Michigan back in the ‘90s, winning a national championship in 1997.

Clarkston (MI) unranked TE Brody Kosin

The tight end position in 2024 is loaded, especially in the state of Michigan. It looks like Kosin could be yet another guy to keep an eye on, as the 6-foot-6 athlete already holds offers from Kentucky and a handful of MAC schools.

2025

Belleville (MI) five-star QB Bryce Underwood

The top-ranked quarterback in the 2025 class will, once again, be on Michigan’s campus. The Belleville connection has not been strong on the recruiting trail for Harbaugh, but perhaps Underwood can change that eventually. He was at MSU for its Week 1 victory against Western Michigan, so the Spartans, along with Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami and others will likely be factors in this one.