Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top four list for 2023 four-star OT

Michigan hosted another small but talented group of visitors for the first conference game of the season on Saturday. The Wolverines also made the cut for one of their top targets along the offensive line.

Michigan makes top four for four-star OT

Michigan made the cut for one of the few big fish along the offensive line remaining when 2023 Timpview (UT) four-star Spencer Fano included the Wolverines in his top four on Sunday.

I am forever grateful to all the schools and coaches that have given me an opportunity to fulfill my dream through this process.



Spencer Fano (@FanoSpencer) September 26, 2022

Joining Michigan on the list are BYU, Oregon and Utah. That group of schools reflects this is still an uphill battle considering Michigan is the only school east of the Rockies on that list.

Fano made an official visit to Utah back in June and has one scheduled for Oregon on Oct. 1 and Michigan on Oct. 29.

He has yet to schedule one to BYU, but BYU should be considered the favorite with the only two Crystal Ball predictions in for the Cougars at this point. Fano’s older brother, Logan, who was also once a Michigan target, chose BYU last cycle, which is another huge advantage.

But Fano did still include Michigan in his top group for a reason. The staff will try to impress the talented young man even further during his official visit for the Michigan State game before he makes his decision.

2024 four-star LB enjoys first trip to campus

Mountain View (VA) 2024 four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones was the most touted underclassman to visit Michigan this past weekend for the Maryland game. It was his first trip to Ann Arbor, but after the experience he told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn he’s already planning to come up and visit again ($).

“I loved Michigan,” said the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder. “I’m definitely gonna have to come back to get a full experience of the campus.”

He also took note of Michigan’s defense and a few players who stood out to him.

“The defense did really good,” Jones said. “No. 90 (Mike Morris) and the linebacker, No. 32 (Jaylen Harrell) are dogs. I liked how aggressive and fast they played.”

Jones said George Helow is the coach he talks to the most and their message to him is that he’s “their No. 1 priority.” He is nearly a top-100 player on the composite — coming in at No. 102 — so he should be viewed as a top target at his position in the junior cycle.

In-state TE views Michigan as his dream school

Another 2024 prospect on the sidelines for the Maryland game was Clarkston (MI) tight end Brody Kosin. While he doesn’t hold an offer from Michigan just yet, he told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich he is working hard to earn one ($).

“Definitely a top visit I’ve been on,” Kosin said. “Connecting with the coaches and having a good conversation about what I need to do (were the main highlights). (I talked with) Coach Newsome and coach Bellamy and they said they liked my film and that I’m athletic for my 6-6 frame.”

Growing up nearby, Kosin has been a Michigan fan all his life.

“Yes, everything about my family is blue and yellow,” Kosin said. “I think Michigan is a dream school of mine and I have to work really hard to get the opportunity to be a Michigan tight end.”

As for getting that opportunity, Kosin said the coaches told him, “they want to see how the rest of the season goes and offer in the offseason.”

Kosin earned his first Power 5 offer from Kentucky just last week to go with his handful of offers from the MAC.