Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL eyeing Michigan visit this fall

With eight home games this season, Michigan has plenty of opportunities to host recruits for game days on campus. All the prospects talked about today are looking to get on campus to see Ann Arbor in person sooner rather than later.

Five-star DL planning trip to Michigan

St. Ignatius (IL) 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott is one of the top players in the Midwest for his cycle. While he didn’t make any visits for the first week of the college football season, he told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu he has a few schools in mind he wants to see this year ($).

“Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin definitely,” Scott said of the schools he was most interested in visiting for a game this season.

Scott was originally slated to attend Michigan’s BBQ at the Big House in July, but ended up not being able to make it.

While Scott holds offers from schools across the country, listing three Midwestern schools enforces the opinion he will stay in the region for college. There are no Crystal Ball predictions for Scott yet and he says he will commit “when the time is right.”

This looks like it will turn into yet another Michigan-Notre Dame battle.

Michigan looking to flip Big 12 OL commit

Michigan is still looking to add to its offensive line group in the 2023 class after missing out on a lot of top targets earlier in the cycle. Clear Springs (TX) offensive lineman Nick Fattig has been on the rise lately, recently earning a fourth star from 247Sports and quickly moved up the board for Michigan.

Fattig discussed his thoughts on Michigan recruiting him despite being committed to Texas Tech with On3’s EJ Holland ($).

“There are a lot of pluses,” Fattig said about Michigan. “I like their consistency with success. Their football is known across the nation. When people hear Michigan football, their minds click and they say ‘oh yeah, that’s a good team.’ They have a damn good offensive line. Everyone knows Michigan, and that speaks for itself.”

Fattig is a nationally competitive weightlifter and has been to Detroit for competitions before, but hasn’t seen Ann Arbor in person yet.

“I’d love to see the campus and facilities,” Fattig said. “I’d love to meet all of the coaches in person. I’d love to meet all the players as well. I want to get a look at Ann Arbor and get comfortable with what could possibly be my future school.”

Right now, Fattig is working to get an official visit date that fits with his schedule. But when he does finally get to Michigan, the Wolverines will have a good shot to pry him away from Texas Tech.

Michigan offers 2024 four-star LB

As senior seasons start up, Michigan coaches are evaluating new prospects that could emerge. A recent benefactor of an offer from Michigan was Mountain View (VA) 2024 four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones, who spoke to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich after receiving the offer ($).

“I was shocked because I didn’t know I was on their radar because I haven’t really been hearing from them,” Jones said. “It means a lot. I’m just blessed and grateful to have one of the big schools in the Big Ten to love what I do and extend an offer.”

Following the offer, Jones said he is looking to set up a visit.

“Michigan is a huge name in college football and I don’t know too much about them, but I’m definitely going to take a trip to campus to find out more about them. I definitely want to just have to coordinate with my parents.”

Jones also holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and many others. There are no other Crystal Ball predictions for Jones yet.