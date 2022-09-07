Michigan offers Ronnie Bell’s brother, 2023 ATH Kendrick Bell

On Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines sent out an offer to a player they are probably quite familiar with — 2023 athlete Kendrick Bell, the brother of current wide receiver Ronnie Bell.

Michigan is his only Power 5 offer to date. Sound familiar?

Not long after Kendrick got the offer, 247Sports Midwest recruiting reporter Allen Trieu submitted a Crystal Ball pick for Michigan. In an interview with Trieu ($), Kendrick said it was head coach Jim Harbaugh who personally extended the offer to him.

“Coach Harbaugh told me that he loved my film and is excited to recruit me,” Bell said. “Coach talked to me as an athlete. I am willing to play any position that will help the team win.”

A reason for the Crystal Ball may be due to the fact he has already scheduled an official visit to Ann Arbor for the Penn State game next month. As of now, this is the only visit he has on the docket. All that, combined with the fact he knows the program very well thanks to his brother, and the Crystal Ball picked seemed imminent, as does a commitment.

Kendrick is listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. According to his Twitter, he runs a 4.7 40-yard dash time. He is primarily a quarterback for Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Missouri, but is also an elusive runner. Through two games so far this year, Kendrick has thrown for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also running for 168 yards.

It’s unknown at this point what position he will play at the next level, but quarterback is not likely with the Wolverines going all out on 2024 five-star Jadyn Davis, who will be in town this weekend for the Hawaii game. Perhaps Kendrick follows in his brother’s footsteps and becomes a great wide receiver in Ann Arbor. Only time will tell, but Michigan should be able to lock this one up on his official visit in October.

In the meantime, you can check out Kendrick’s junior season highlights down below.