Recruiting Roundup: Crystal Balls rolling in for Ronnie Bell’s brother to commit to Michigan

With the football season in full swing, the Michigan Wolverines and the coaching staff are still pushing for several prospects in the class of 2023 and 2024.

Michigan fans should recognize one recent offer the staff made, considering he is the younger brother of a current Wolverine.

Michigan offers class of 23 QB/ATH Kendrick Bell

On Tuesday, Michigan offered class of 2023 athlete Kendrick Bell from Kansas City (MO.). As our own Von Lozon wrote yesterday, the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is the younger brother of current Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell.

Bell told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($) he has set an official visit date for the Penn State game on Oct. 15. Not long after Trieu’s report, he put in a Crystal Ball for him to wind up at Michigan. And then, not much longer after that, The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich put in a prediction of his own.

Over on The Wolverine, EJ Holland also put in a prediction for Bell to commit to Michigan, noting the Wolverines could seal the deal during his official visit next month.

Northern Iowa and UMass are the two other schools who have extended an offer, but Bell said Michigan is his only scheduled visit for the time being, which bodes very well for its chances of a commitment.

Bell is a two-star recruit on the 247Sports composite — he is the No. 138 ranked quarterback and the No. 43 recruit in the state of Missouri.

Elite 2024 LB excited to learn more about Michigan

The Wolverines offered one of the top linebackers in the class of 2024 on Monday in four-star Cayden Jones (Arden, NC). The 6-foot-4. 205-pounder told TMI’s Marich ($) he has established a strong bond with defensive analyst LaTroy Lewis.

“I’ve been talking to coach Lewis since Sept. 1 and we’ve just been keeping in touch,” Jones told Marich. “He asked to call him after practice today and that’s when he broke the news to me. I screamed ‘let’s go’, so loudly my mom texted me to be quiet.”

Jones added he is eager to take a further look at the program and see everything up close in the future.

“I am very interested,” Jones said. “I don’t know too much about them yet, but I definitely like how they feature their linebackers in the defense. For sure (I plan on visiting Michigan). I would love to (visit for a game).”

Jones has other offers from Notre Dame, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC, among many others. He is the No. 161 overall prospect in his class, the No. 11 ranked linebacker in the nation and the No. 3 recruit in the state of North Carolina, according to composite rankings.

2024 WR talks family ties at Michigan

Providence Day 2024 three-star receiver Channing Goodwin has already taken multiple visits to Michigan and will be returning again this weekend for the game against Hawaii. On3’s EJ Holland caught up with Goodwin ($), who said he said he has enjoyed all of his Michigan visits to date.

“It was great,” Goodwin said. “All the Michigan visits have been fun. I was able to go with Jadyn (Davis), Chris (Peal) and (Jordan) Shipp. It was really fun and a great experience overall. There is a lot of familiarity up there. It seems like my dad knows everybody out there.”

Goodwin’s family ties to the Michigan program are certainly unique, as his father is former Michigan offensive lineman Jonathan Goodwin, who eventually won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints during his time in the NFL.

“My dad has told me that Michigan was a great place for him when he was coming up,” Goodwin said. “He told me it was the perfect spot for him to land and that it changed his life. It would be cool to go there. Michigan fans would love another Goodwin there. It would be special.”

Goodwin’s father was teammates in college with current Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy. Now things have come full circle as Bellamy is trying to land his son on the recruiting trail.

Goodwin stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 165 pounds. He is the No. 108 prospect in his class, the No. 20 wide receiver and the No. 4 recruit in the state of North Carolina, according to the composite.