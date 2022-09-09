All the recruits planning to attend the Michigan/Hawaii game

Last week’s opener against Colorado State wasn’t a huge recruiting event for the Michigan Wolverines, but with a night game scheduled tomorrow against Hawaii, they will be hosting an official visitor as well as a big-time 2024 prospect.

2023

North Gwinnett (GA) four-star DL Kayden McDonald - No. 299 overall, No. 44 DL

At the beginning of the summer, Michigan was looking really good for McDonald. He came up during Victors Weekend as an unofficial visitor and made plans to come back for the BBQ at the Big House and an official visit.

But then McDonald visited Clemson and it captured all the momentum with a few Crystal Balls. McDonald didn’t make it up to the BBQ, opting to not take any trips during that period at all.

Following this trip, he’ll go to Ohio State next weekend and Clemson on Nov. 26. McDonald said he wants to commit on Halloween, so the fact he has his Clemson visit set after that does not bode well. However, it’s a good sign he is still planning to make his official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend and allow the staff to try and stem the tides.

2024

Providence Day (NC) five-star QB Jadyn Davis - No. 21 overall, No. 5 QB

This will be Davis’ third visit to Michigan since June, which is very notable. The Wolverines are very clearly in his upper echelon of schools, along with Georgia. This will be Davis’ first game day experience, and the night time atmosphere should help impress him. The entire Providence Day crew will not be attending this weekend, so the staff will be able to give him more individual attention. Davis still insists he is going to take official visits in the spring, so I still wouldn’t expect him to wrap up his recruitment soon.

Ponte Vedra (FL) three-star OL Jake Guarnera - No. 357 overall, No. 18 IOL

Guarnera will be returning to Ann Arbor after earning an offer while visiting for the BBQ at the Big House in July. He’s quickly moving up the board as a top target along the offensive line for his cycle. He also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, NC State, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia and Wake Forest. He spent last week in Gainesville for Florida’s upset win over Utah.

Providence Day (NC) three-star WR Channing Goodwin - No. 364 overall, No. 48 WR

The only other player from Providence Day visiting with Davis is one of his top receiving targets in Goodwin. Unlike Davis, Goodwin is likely to commit to Michigan sooner rather than later because of his connections to the university. His father is an alum who was picked in the NFL Draft in the early 2000s. If Goodwin ends up committing, he could get the ball rolling with Davis, Jordan Shipp and Chris Peal, with the latter coming in for his official visit next weekend.

2025

Plainfield East (IL) unranked WR Quinn Morris

This will be the second consecutive Michigan game Morris attends, which makes sense considering his older brother Tyler is on the team. The younger Morris is also a legitimate prospect who holds offers from Michigan and Minnesota right now.

Ensworth (TN) unranked DL Ethan Utley

Utley will be attending the game with his teammate, Michigan 2024 commit Mason Curtis. Utley has a boatload of offers for a 2025 prospect, including Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, LSU, Mississippi State, NC State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. He’s a good guy to build a foundation with early.

Sierra Canyon (CA) unranked S Nevada Miller

Jay Harbaugh has done good work recruiting the West Coast and will get another talented underclassman on campus this weekend in Miller. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder holds offers from Arizona and Michigan State at this juncture.

Cass Tech (MI) unranked ATH Alex Graham

Graham looks like he’ll be next up at local powerhouse Cass Tech, a traditional pipeline of talent for Michigan. He’s actually the younger cousin of Dante Moore, not that it should impact his recruitment much. Graham is listed as an athlete but won the defensive back MVP at a Michigan camp back in June. Other than Michigan, he holds offers from Kentucky and Louisville.