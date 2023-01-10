Recruiting Roundup: Five-star QB says decision is likely coming soon

Even with rumors swirling around Jim Harbaugh and the possibility of him leaving for the NFL, the rest of the Michigan program is grinding on the recruiting trail. They are planning to get a bunch of prospects on campus in the next few weeks, including a couple of junior days. Michigan has already locked down some visitors and is working on others.

Five-star QB says commitment is approaching

The top-overall target in 2024 remains five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, who was recently at the 2023 All-American Bowl weekend in Alamo, Texas. While there, he spoke with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong about his leaders and decision timeline (FREE).

“Yeah I think it’s starting to get to that point in the process,” Davis said about committing to a school soon. “I’ve seen a lot of these places and things of that sort. College football is taking a turn now so we’ll see how things unfold but I think I’m narrowing down a decision soon.”

Michigan remains at or near the top for Davis, which he reconfirmed with Wiltfong.

“They treat me like a priority up there,” Davis said of the Wolverines. “Me and my family, you can feel I’m wanted up there. With Coach Harbaugh obviously playing in the NFL, coaching in the NFL with all the times I have up there. I’m good friends with a couple guys on the team. Me and JJ are like pretty much big brother and little brother.”

Davis also discussed Clemson, Tennessee, Penn State, and UNC as other schools that have stood out to him in his recruitment.

While he originally said that he would commit before the end of the year, Davis pushed it back to January. It’s not a certainty that he’ll decide this month, but the longer this goes the lower Michigan’s chances go. Davis, in all likelihood, won’t make a decision until Harbaugh makes his own about where he’s coaching next year.

Four-star RB sets visit to Ann Arbor

At running back, Michigan has tabbed Archbishop Moeller (OH) four-star Jordan Marshall as one of their top targets. Getting highly touted prospects from Ohio is not easy, but The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich reports that Marshall will be on Michigan’s campus again soon ($).

Marich reported that Marshall will be making an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor this weekend, on the 14th. This will be the first in a run of visits for Marshall that includes Wisconsin on the 21st, Tennessee on the 28th, and likely Ohio State at some point.

After this stretch of visits, Marshall said he would like to narrow down his list of schools to a top five. Marshall would have visited Michigan three times already at that point, so the Wolverines are a safe bet to make that list when it is released.

Top-100 edge planning visit to Michigan

Another top target that Michigan is hoping to get on campus in the next couple of weeks is Columbus (FL) four-star edge Dylan Stephenson. He spoke with TMI’s Marich about his recruitment and visit plans ($).

Stephenson has already been to Ann Arbor, coming up for a visit back in June. Michigan has done a good job keeping communication up with him since then.

“Since my trip to Michigan, Coach Roney talk all the time as well as Coach Clinkscale,” Stephenson told Marich. “Some of the coaching staff have visited me at my school down here in Miami a few times meetings with head coach. It’s a quality program, top-tier education and great college city.”

Stephenson said that he is looking to make it up again soon.

“Most definitely,” Stephenson said on visiting Michigan again. “If not in a couple of weeks, I’ll make my way up there in the spring. I liked what I saw and will be back.”

There are no Crystal Ball predictions in for Stephenson yet. While he is highly ranked on the Composite, he is only a three-star to 247Sports. Despite being from Florida, he’s a prospect that Michigan could make moves with if they push.