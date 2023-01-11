Top QB targets for Michigan in 2024

After not taking a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Michigan coaching staff’s top priority is a gunslinger in 2024.

With several scholarships offered, we take a look at Michigan’s top quarterback targets in the 2024 class.

The Providence Day School (NC) five-star has been Michigan’s top prospect for more than a year. He has taken multiple visits to Ann Arbor and 247Sports’ Sam Webb has Crystal Balled him to the Wolverines. Davis is not far from a decision, as many believe he will make a decision this month, with Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee as the favorites. The elephant in the room is Jim Harbaugh’s flirtations with the NFL. If Harbaugh does decide to leave, it will be a good bet Davis ends up elsewhere.

Wilson is a name that gained attention after visiting Michigan for its game against Penn State. A Utah native, the four-star has yet to pick up a Michigan offer but if Davis goes elsewhere, that could quickly change. The four-star recruit has NFL bloodlines as the brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. He could very well be Michigan’s immediate backup plan in 2024.

Another intriguing name to go along with Wilson is St. Francis (MD) four-star Michael Van Buren. He visited Ann Arbor last spring and has remained a consistent name on Michigan’s quarterback board. With that being said, Michigan will have to go on a full-court press for Van Buren, as several schools have already circled him as their top target in 2024. He also left the Wolverines off his top eight list he put out in the fall, so they would have some work to do here.

An Allen (TX) rising senior, Hawkins placed Michigan in his top 8 schools along with Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, NC State, TCU, Virginia Tech, and Oklahoma. It is obvious Michigan is involved here, but it would need to up the ante to pass Oklahoma in this race. With a commitment date scheduled for Jan. 31, it may be too little, too late here.

Another star in the 2024 class, Mater Dei’s Elijah Brown is a name Michigan fans should watch. He has picked up offers from nearly every blue blood, but has been rather quiet regarding his top schools. Again, Davis is Michigan’s clear-cut favorite in the 2024 class, but Brown could get some major attention from the staff if Davis goes another route.

Transfer Portal QB

Michigan is known for hitting the transfer portal for well-groomed quarterbacks. If things do not go as planned in 2024, they very well could add a full-time starter at the quarterback position. It’s obviously too early to give out names, but once the 2023 season ends, do not be surprised if Michigan looks for an experienced transfer to take over JJ McCarthy’s reigns.

In Review

All in all, it’s apparent where Michigan stands in its recruitment of 2024 quarterbacks. It is simply Jadyn Davis or bust at this point. However, with the uncertainty surrounding Harbaugh’s future, this entire shortlist could be revamped.