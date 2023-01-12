Recruiting Roundup: Four-star commit remains loyal despite uncertainty with Harbaugh

As contract negotiations between Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel continue, the ship continues to move forward on the recruiting front. The Michigan Wolverines staff has offered several 2024 prospects and are trying to keep current commits at bay.

2024 four-star commit ‘not worried’ about Harbaugh

Four-star offensive line commit Luke Hamilton is one of Michigan’s highly touted recruits in the 2024 cycle. He has not ignored the noise surrounding Jim Harbaugh’s future. In fact, he caught up with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($), telling him he remains completely locked in with his pledge and hasn’t been phased by the rumors.

“I’m not worried,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton is the nation’s 13th-best offensive tackle by the 247Sports composite and the eighth-best player in Ohio. He is an important piece as the Wolverines try to build an elite 2024 class.

Michigan extends offer in Arkansas

Defensive line coach Mike Elston has been offering several 2024 prospects nationwide this week including to Bryant (AR) three-star edge TJ Lindsey.

Lindsey has blown up following his 2023 campaign. He has picked up other offers from Tennessee, Nebraska and California in the last month.

He spoke with Maize n Brew about the Michigan offer saying, “(Michigan) is a really good school both academically and football-wise. I am grateful to have the opportunity to play football there.”

Lindsey also said a future visit to Michigan is in the works, and that a school like Michigan will catch anyone’s attention.

He also holds Notre Dame, Georgia, and TCU in high regard. However, the 6-foot-6. 260-pounder says he has no favorites at this point in his recruitment.

Elston offers Texas four-star

Elston also offered the No. 36 player in 2024, defensive lineman Nigel Smith, this week. Smith is considered one of the best players in Texas. He was named Texas District 7-5A-II Defensive Lineman of the Year this past season with 95 tackles, 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hurries.

I'm honored to have an opportunity to further my academic and football career by being offered by The University of Michigan! #AGTG @MattNally1 @CoachMikeElston pic.twitter.com/P3aw54TQQE — Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) January 11, 2023

Smith told Maize n Brew, “I really like the University of Michigan and am happy to receive the offer.” Despite having over 30 offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas and Ohio State, he is not favoring one school yet.

“I do not have any favorites,” Smith said. “Not just yet.”

It appears a short list could be coming soon for one of the most coveted players in the entire nation.