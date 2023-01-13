2024 five-star Ohio CB Bryce West visiting Michigan this weekend

As first reported by 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and later confirmed by Maize n Brew, 2024 five-star cornerback Bryce West will be visiting Michigan this weekend.

West will be in Ann Arbor on Sunday and will be visiting with his parents. This is the first time his parents will be at Michigan.

“I’m going down there for the basketball game, spend some time with coach Clink and just seeing the basketball side atmosphere, looking for a great time,” West told Maize n Brew. “I think (my parents are) going to love it.”

The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder from Cleveland, Ohio was also at Michigan this past fall for the game against Michigan State.

“The environment was amazing, the love was real,” West told Wiltfong after his visit in October. “I see why they call it the Big House. Stands were packed and everybody was pumped about the game and everyone knew who I was, that love was the best. The Wolverines stood out so much because you can see that they don’t have the biggest team but they shut everybody down. Everyone is super talented and hard working and the love they have for playing beside each other is nice. If mistakes are made they still cheer each other on and help each other out.”

As a junior at Glenville High School, West did not allow a single touchdown and picked off four passes. He did all that while leading his team to a 15-0 record and the school’s first ever state title.

The No. 27 overall player and No. 1 player in the state of Ohio in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ composite, West also holds significant offers from Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Tennessee and more.