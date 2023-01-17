Recruiting Roundup: Ohio four-star makes weekend trip to Ann Arbor

While most of recruiting has been in limbo since the season ended, these next few weeks are shaping up to be eventful with Michigan hosting multiple junior days. Several touted prospects are expected to attend, but things actually kicked off this past weekend when a couple big-time recruits came up for a visit.

Ohio four-star RB continues to build relationship with Mike Hart

The top target at running back for 2024 is Archbishop Moeller (OH) four-star Jordan Marshall, who visited campus once again on Saturday. The touted back spoke with On3’s Zach Libby about his latest visit ($).

“It was fabulous coming back to Michigan,” Marshall said. “Something that stood out was how loving they are.”

Marshall is also connecting well with running backs coach Mike Hart, who he spent plenty of time with on Saturday.

“I got to sit back with coach Hart and talk ball,” Marshall said. “We are both laid back and do our own thing. When it’s time to chill, we can sit down and not even talk about ball. It’s great being around him. Hart is my guy.”

Ohio State is recruiting Marshall hard, so this will be a good indicator if Michigan has more pull in the state. Michigan needs to restock its running back room soon, so it’s a good sign Hart is connecting with Marshall early on.

In-state four-star S enjoys yet another trip to Ann Arbor

A blue-chip defensive back who was on campus for the basketball game on Sunday was Harper Woods (MI) four-star Jacob Oden. He spoke with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong about this most recent trip ($).

“My visit was great,” Oden said. “I had a great time getting to get with Clink 1 on 1 and get to hang out with my guy Bryce (West). I would say the highlights was getting some board work in and talking about football. I love that kind of stuff.”

As an in-state legacy, Oden has been to Michigan numerous times throughout his recruitment. Asked what stands out to him about the program, Oden said, “The coaches, the team, the hospitality they show when I’m there. And they’re a great school.”

The premature Crystal Balls for Michigan State from last spring have finally flipped, so now all the predictions are submitted for the Wolverines. They sit in a great spot currently.

Four-star OL making first trip to Michigan

One of the visitors confirmed for this weekend’s Junior Day is Grayson (GA) 2024 four-star offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich previewed Flynn’s upcoming visit, which will be his first experience of Ann Arbor (FREE).

“Very excited. It’ll be my first time in Michigan,” Flynn said. “I like the culture that they have with the offensive lineman and just the program itself.

“I pay attention to any college offensive line a lot and try to put myself in there and see if I could fit in. (I think at Michigan I) probably would be a good fit.”

Flynn also holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among others. His recruitment still seems open though with no Crystal Ball predictions yet.