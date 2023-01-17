2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West.

Had a Great time at Michigan yesterday enjoyed the Basketball game with my family as well #GoBlue @247Wolverine @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/b97q0yVuI5 — † (@bryvonny) January 16, 2023

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.

Speaking with Maize n Brew following his most recent trip to Michigan, West explained how everything went and what he was able to do.

“The visit went great,” West said. “(I got to) go on a visit tour in the building with my family, went out to eat with coach Clink and his family, have a good time.”

Besides his family and Clinkscale, West also got to spend some time with someone he’s been friends with for a few years now — 2024 four-star defensive back Jacob Oden, another high priority target for Michigan in this recruiting cycle. They were able to catch up and soak in the Michigan basketball game together.

“Jacob’s been my guy since eighth grade,” West said. “Had a good time with him talking about sports and other things. Had lots of laughs we had a great time down there.”

When it came to what stood out on his visit, West gave a unique answer for a highly ranked Ohio kid.

“I’ve been down there so much nothing really stood out. They didn’t have to do anything to make it a special visit, just showed me a good time, and I was happy with that,” West said.

The fact a five-star prospect from enemy territory has visited that many times for him to say something like that goes to show the efforts Clink and company are putting into the state of Ohio on the recruiting trail, and that Michigan has impressed him enough already.

Other than Michigan, West also holds offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and others. The top two at the moment appear to be the Wolverines and the Buckeyes.

West also said he doesn’t have anymore visits lined up this winter. He also doesn’t have a commitment timeline, saying, “I don’t think I’ll committing no time soon.”

Needless to say, Michigan is in a good spot here. The Buckeyes will be tough to beat, but it isn’t a hill the Wolverines can’t climb. Don’t expect this recruitment to be shut down any time soon.