Jim Harbaugh’s return creates recruiting momentum for Michigan

As Michigan fans have seen in the past, Jim Harbaugh flirted with NFL interest this offseason. The 59-year-old went as far as to virtually interview for the Denver Broncos’ opening. Harbaugh, a 1986 Michigan graduate, put the rumors to rest and reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan for another season.

With the coaching turmoil in the rearview, Michigan’s coaching staff can regroup and focus on recruiting efforts going forward. Harbaugh’s return will only bolster the momentum they have built since the end of the regular season.

Finishing the 2023 cycle strong

While the early signing period for 2023 high school prospects has passed, there are a few players waiting until the Feb. 1 National Signing Day. Long-time Stanford defensive line commit Cameron Brandt is one prospect the Wolverines have been eyeing. He is set to visit Ann Arbor for the first time on Jan. 20, which will go a long way in how this recruitment shakes out.

Another 2023 target waiting to make a decision is the nation’s top athlete, five-star Nyckoles Harbor. Without a “true” favorite, Harbaugh and company could still make a move on him to finish their 2023 class with a bang.

Locking down a 2024 QB

Harbaugh’s return to Michigan could parallel with a commitment from Providence Day School (NC) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. The 6-foot, 190-pounder has been considered a Michigan lean for some time. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong entered a Michigan Crystal Ball for the nation’s second-ranked signal caller months ago. On top of that, speculation in the recruiting world is he will finalize a decision sometime soon.

While Davis is also considering Tennessee, North Carolina and Penn State, Harbaugh’s reaffirmation to Michigan may have sealed the deal for the Wolverines.

Adding pieces to the 2024 class

There is no question Harbaugh’s absence would have greatly impacted 2024’s recruiting efforts. That said, the assistant coaches did a tremendous job visiting prospects, hosting recruits and maintaining stability for current commits.

The 2024 class currently ranks 13th by 247Sports and has tremendous upside after another trip to the College Football Playoffs. Michigan has the ability to finish the year with one of the best classes in the country. Harbaugh’s commitment could result in quick additions from long-time Michigan targets such as Davis, three-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck, four-star defensive back Jacob Oden, three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin, four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart, and many others.

