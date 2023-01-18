Top RB targets for Michigan in 2024

The 2022 Michigan Wolverines football team finished fifth in the country in total rushing yards with 3,345, a feat accomplished on the backs of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. While each has at least one season left in Ann Arbor, Mike Hart is looking for a worthy replacement, or two, in the 2024 recruiting class.

With no running back committed yet, let’s take a look at the top prospects Michigan is courting this recruiting cycle.

Jordan Marshall

The Moeller High School (OH) star is atop Michigan’s board when it comes to running backs. Marshall has built a great relationship with Hart and has visited Ann Arbor campus a couple times now, including just this past weekend.

He also plans to visit Wisconsin, Tennessee and Ohio State early this year. Following those visits, he will create a short list of four to five schools. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder was named Gatorade Ohio Football Player of the Year as he rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior.

Taylor Tatum

Michigan offered the high four-star in December and instantly grabbed his attention. Tatum spoke with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) regarding the offer saying, “I’ve watched Michigan football this season. (Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards) are top-level running backs. Yes, I could definitely excel in that offense.”

Tatum is the No. 79 overall prospect by 247Sports’ composite and will on campus this month, as the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder will attend Michigan’s Junior Day on Jan. 28. The visit can catapult the Wolverines atop Tatum’s list which includes Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and USC, among others.

J’Marion Burnette

The Alabama native placed Michigan in his top 10 this past November.

This is worth noting as Penn State is the only other Big Ten that’s gained Burnette’s attention. At 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Burnette fits the mold Jim Harbaugh likes in his running backs. It will be a tall task getting him to leave Alabama, but this is a recruitment to watch.

Dilin Jones

Jones is still in the preliminary stages of his recruitment, but Michigan tossed its name in picture with an offer last month. An Our Lady of Good Counsel (MD) rising senior, Michigan has had solid success recruiting his area. One would assume Jones will eventually take a visit to Michigan to get a firsthand experience. The 6-foot, 172-pounder holds offers from Notre Dame, Florida, Kentucky and Penn State, among others.

Davion Gause

Michigan extended an offer to Gause last fall. The Florida native has yet to visit Ann Arbor, but Gause told Maize n Brew a visit is in the works. He is a three-star prospect by 247Sports and holds offers from Notre Dame, Florida, Ohio State and Oregon, among others.

Anthony Carrie

Out of Carrollwood Day High School (FL), Carrie is the nation’s 16th-ranked running back by 247Sports. He holds over 35 offers but narrowed his list to just 12 schools back in November. Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami (FL), Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Georgia and Michigan State are the final schools fighting for his services. The Wolverines can become a true threat in Carrie’s recruitment if they can get the 6-foot, 185-pound back on campus.

DeJuan Williams

Coming out of the same high school as Blake Corum, Williams is a player that intrigues the Michigan coaching staff. 247Sports ranks Williams as a three-star prospect currently. He holds other offers from Penn State, Maryland and California, among others. This is another recruitment in its early stages, but the Wolverines could be a team to watch as the 2024 recruiting cycle moves forward.