Jim Harbaugh visits former Ohio State commit, 2024 five-star QB Dylan Raiola

According to Fox 2 News sports reporter Jennifer Hammond, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh paid a visit on Tuesday to former Ohio State commit and 2024 five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Jim Harbaugh met with five Star 2024 Recruit Dylan Raiola Tuesday in Arizona. The 6’3”, 225-pound Junior, who withdrew his commitment to Ohio State last month, is the son of former Nebraska and Lions Center Dominic Raiola. pic.twitter.com/NhRjZO3myd — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) January 18, 2023

Raiola, the son of former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, is the No. 1 ranked overall player in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite. He committed to Ohio State last May but backed off that verbal pledge last month.

Since decommitting from Ohio State, the 6-foot-3, 220-pouner from Chandler, Arizona has picked up a Crystal Ball for Georgia — which isn’t surprising considering his current Twitter profile photo is of him and his mother at Georgia. He also has strong interest in Nebraska, his father’s alma mater. It’s also his uncle’s current employer, as Donovan Raiola is the offensive line coach there.

Raiola was offered by Harbaugh and the Wolverines last March. Nothing has really come of this recruitment until now, so it will be interesting to see if Raiola has mutual interest in U-M and if a visit is scheduled for this spring.

This visit is also interesting considering Michigan has been the perceived favorite to land 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis for months now. He has been long considered the top target at his position in the class and has a handful of Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Michigan.

I’m not sure this will have any impact on Davis’ eventual decision, but regardless of what happens, it’s good to see Michigan is recruiting more than one quarterback in this cycle after the Dante Moore saga in the 2023 class.