Recruiting Roundup: Elite RB preparing to make first visit to Michigan

The next few months are crucial for 2024 recruiting efforts for the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh and his staff have a good chance to make in-roads on several of the nation’s best players. With offers going out left and right and visits being scheduled, we look at the very latest in Michigan recruiting.

Nation’s No. 3 RB s set to visit for first time

Longview High School (TX) 2024 four-star running back Taylor Tatum has officially locked in his visit to Ann Arbor for next Saturday, Jan. 28, for one of Michigan’s upcoming Junior Days, according to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder said, “I would say I am very interested in Michigan. The football program is one of the best in the country. The University of Michigan is a great college.” He also mentioned his high school offense is a pro-style, run-first offense, so he would likely be able to fit in quite well in Michigan’s offense as well.

Tatum has earned more than 30 scholarships from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas, among other powerhouse schools. The No. 73 overall prospect on 247Sports’ composite, he rushed for 1,891 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior. He accumulated a staggering 8.3 yards per carry and helped Longview reach the Texas 5A D-1 State Semifinals.

Getting Tatum on campus is a huge step forward for Michigan. Pulling any highly regarded prospect from the south is never an easy task, but this visit will greatly increases the Wolverines’ chances. There’s a long way to go here, but my gut says Mike Hart and Michigan will be in the picture until the end.

St. Edward’s (OH) Twins also planning Junior Day visit

Michigan is looking to dip into one of Ohio’s best high school football programs when recruiting 2024 three-star offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong. The twins will be visiting Ann Arbor on Jan. 28 for Michigan’s Junior Day. The visit will be their first time on campus.

The two offensive lineman play for Lakeview St. Edwards, who produced former Michigan offensive lineman Kyle Kalis. Deontae has a massive 6-foot-7, 280-pound frame while Devontae isn’t far behind at 6-foot-5.5, 288-pounds.

They have a plethora of offers from the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, Cincinnati and Kentucky, among others. It is assumed the twins will play together at the next level. Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State appear to be the three schools they are most interested in.

247Sports’ composite ranks Devontae as the No. 13 player in the state and Deontae as the No. 17. There is strong mutual interest between the brothers and Michigan. They could join fellow Ohioan Luke Hamilton as offensive line commitments in the 2024 class.

Michigan to make final case in recruitment of five-star

According to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider ($), Harbaugh will be visiting 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor next week to make one final pitch for him to commit to Michigan.

Harbaugh’s visit follows one from wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy earlier this week, as the Wolverines continue to recruit him as an offensive athlete.

Will Harbaugh’s final pitch be enough to hold off a late push from Oregon, and long time suitors South Carolina, Maryland, and LSU? Expect a decision from Harbor around National Signing Day in February.