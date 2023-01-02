Michigan makes top seven for 2024 four-star Donovan Harbour

Wisconsin native and 2024 four-star offensive lineman Donovan Harbour cut his list of schools to seven this past weekend. Michigan joined Oregon, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State as his final list of suitors.

The country’s 60th overall ranked player and No. 4 interior offensive lineman, per 247Sports’ composite, is being recruiting by co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore. He was offered by Michigan last July.

Harbour spoke with Rivals’ Clint Cosgrove to break down his top schools, including the Michigan Wolverines.

“They are back-to-back (Joe Moore Award) winners,” Harbour said, in regard to Michigan’s offensive line success. “They have had a great o-line for the past few years. Coach (Sharrone) Moore reached out and invited me down to the Big House.

“The Big House is amazing; I love the atmosphere. Coach Moore is amazing, and the offensive line is amazing. I just want to be a part of that, probably.”

In addition to football, the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder also performs track and field at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Harbour visited Michigan in the summer and should get him back on campus for another visit before he makes a decision on his future school. He does not have a commitment timeline, as he is looking to see how he fits at each program.

Michigan was once able to pull an elite interior offensive lineman from the state of Wisconsin, former four-star Ben Bredeson. Perhaps the Wolverines can do that again with another elite prospect in Harbour.