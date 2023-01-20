Michigan’s recruiting visitors for first Junior Day weekend of the year

Thankfully, Jim Harbaugh’s annual NFL saga ended before this weekend, the first of two in a row where the Michigan Wolverines will be hosting several underclassmen as they shift their focus from the 2023 class to 2024.

Although the Junior Day is on Sunday, there is one big 2023 target who will be on campus for his official visit.

Official Visit

Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star DL Cameron Brandt - No. 448 overall, No. 50 DL

Once former Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down, Michigan ramped up the pressure on Brandt, who was concerned about who his college head coach would be. Now, the Wolverines will have to convince Brandt that Harbaugh will be in Ann Arbor for the long term, but they’ll have plenty of time to discuss his contract and other details as he’ll be the only official visitor for the weekend.

2024

Grayson (GA) four-star IOL Waltclaire Flynn - No. 113 overall, No. 7 IOL

There hasn’t been much buzz between Michigan and Flynn since he was offered back in July, but he is apparently interested enough to make this unofficial visit. Flynn has a mostly southern offer list that includes Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

That list leads me to believe it might be tough to pull Flynn out of the south, but Sherrone Moore and Michigan’s offensive line success has impressed him.

Fitch (OH) four-star edge Brian Robinson - No. 127 overall, No. 12 edge

This will be at least Robinson’s sixth visit to Ann Arbor since last offseason, including trips for the BBQ at the Big House and three home games last season. He still doesn’t hold an offer from Ohio State and all the Crystal Balls are on Michigan. It’s time to wrap this one up sooner rather than later.

Avon (OH) four-star OT Luke Hamilton - No. 212 overall, No. 13 OT

Something that could help Michigan’s case with Robinson is having Hamilton on campus, as he is a top-10 player in Ohio the staff was able to get in the class early. He’ll also help greatly with another visitor later on in this list.

Bolingbrook (IL) four-star WR I’Marion Stewart - No. 264 overall, No. 31 ATH

Michigan has been recruiting Stewart for a while now and despite flirtations with Tennessee and Illinois, it still looks like the Wolverines are out in front. Ron Bellamy and Sherrone Moore have done a great job building the relationship with Stewart.

St. Edward (OH) three-star OT Ben Roebuck - No. 356 overall, No. 27 OT

If the Wolverines wanted, they could create their entire offensive line class out of prospects from Ohio. Roebuck would be a big piece of that line, literally and figuratively, at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds. A couple Michigan Crystal Balls were submitted at the end of last season after he took a visit in December.

St. Xavier (OH) three-star DL Ted Hammond - No. 23 DL

He’s unranked on the composite now, but that won’t last long as Hammond has been heating up on the trail. Michigan just offered him last week and is already getting him up on campus, so he has high interest in the program. Other than Michigan, Hammond holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Pitt, Rutgers, Washington and West Virginia.

2025

Buford (GA) unranked LB Mantrez Walker

The lone 2025 visitor is a big one as Walker already holds offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee. Buford is a powerhouse that Michigan has recruited plenty, but the top guys are tough to get away from the big SEC schools.