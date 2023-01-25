Top WR targets for Michigan in 2024

Michigan has become a mainstay on the rushing front, but its ability to pass the ball has not gone unnoticed. Thanks to the likes of Ronnie Bell, Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson and AJ Henning, along with up-and-coming players like Tyler Morris, Darrius Clemons and Amorion Walker, the Wolverines are beginning to look like a true power at all skill positions.

The next class up, 2024, will be a critical one in order to continue their productivity in the receiving department. Here are the top five receivers they are going after, in no order.

I’Marion Stewart

Michigan has been a clear-cut favorite for Stewart for quite some time now. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound four-star has gained more than 20 offers throughout his recruitment. He is ranked as the fifth-best prospect in Illinois and No. 265 overall, per 247Sports’ composite. Stewart has a top seven of Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oregon and Nebraska. He recently visited Michigan this past weekend and hopes to make a decision at the beginning of the summer.

Gatlin Bair

Michigan will look to dip back into the state of Idaho when recruiting this four-star wide receiver. He is No. 268 on the composite, the No. 1 player in Idaho and the No. 37 wide receiver in the country. Jay Harbaugh and Rob Bellamy are spearheading this recruitment and their next step is to get the 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect on campus.

Channing Goodwin

Teammates with priority five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, Goodwin is a must have prospect for Michigan in 2024. His father, Johnathan, played football at Michigan in the early 2000s. The four-star, top-100 prospect, according to 247Sports’ personal rankings, has already been on Michigan’s campus several times, and the Wolverines have a pair of Crystal Balls for the 6-foot-1, 165-pounder.

Ryan Wingo

A five-star prospect, Wingo would be a welcome commit in this recruiting class. He holds offers from every big-time school in America, which makes Michigan’s chances that much more difficult. Being recruited by Jay Harbaugh and Ron Bellamy, Wingo visited Michigan back in October and the staff will work on getting him back on campus soon. There’s no question it will be an uphill battle against Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oregon and others, but if Michigan wants to solidify themselves as a top destination for wide receivers, Wingo would be a great start.

Rico Scott

The four-star Bishop McDevitt wide receiver has been on Michigan’s radar since an offer back last spring, His recruitment has been rather quiet, but the Wolverines seem to be in good position for the No. 265 player in the class. Scott has yet to see Ann Arbor, but a visit could vastly change things in this recruitment. He holds more than 15 offers and would fit in Michigan’s offense as a speedy 6-foot, 185-pound prospect. There are a lot of unknowns in his recruitment, but don’t count the Wolverines out as things move forward into the spring.