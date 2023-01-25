2024 Ohio DL Ted Hammond commits to Michigan

Announced Wednesday on his social media, 2024 defensive lineman Ted Hammond has committed to the Michigan Wolverines.

The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder plays high school football at St. Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio. He received his offer from Mike Elston and the Wolverines back on Jan. 13. He quickly scheduled a visit to Ann Arbor for Michigan’s first Junior Day weekend of the year last weekend and left very impressed.

Hammond — who does not yet hold a composite ranking, but is a high three-star on 247Sports — has earned other offers from Oklahoma, Washington, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Minnesota, Northwestern, Pitt, Rutgers, Kentucky, Louisville, Iowa and more.

In his junior highlights, which you can see below, Hammond (No. 97) lines up on the inside and the outside for his high school. He displays a pretty nice swim move to get to the quarterback, and also shows off his ability to use his brute strength to get in the backfield in a hurry.

As a junior in 2022, Hammond compiled 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 12 games played.

Hammond is Michigan’s second commit along the defensive line in the 2024 class, as he joins German unranked prospect Manuel Beigel. He is also the second recruit from Ohio to commit to the Wolverines, joining four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton. The class as a whole ranks No. 14 in the country, per 247Sports’ composite.