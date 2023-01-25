2024 DL Ted Hammond goes in depth on commitment, ‘very strong’ connection to Mike Elston

On Wednesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines earned a pledge from Ohio’s 10th-best prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, defensive lineman Ted Hammond.

Hailing from Cincinnati powerhouse St. Xavier High School, Hammond was offered a scholarship by Michigan just a couple weeks ago. Maize n Brew caught up with Hammond to discuss his commitment, which came after a recent visit to Ann Arbor, this being his fourth overall.

“The visit was great. I was with a bunch of Ohio guys who have offers from Michigan,” Hammond said. “We were talking about the Ohio-Michigan connection and how great players in this state are becoming great players at Michigan.

“It leads to great success at Michigan, in the Big Ten, and eventually the NFL.”

Defensive line coach Mike Elston was a monumental reason for Hammond’s pledge to Michigan, as the two have forged a great relationship.

“(Coach Elston) and I’s connection is very strong,” Hammond said. “It is probably the strongest I have with any coach at Michigan, or any coach that is recruiting me.

“He is always responsive. We visited (Michigan) four times and coach Elston and my family have a great relationship.”

At 6-foot-5, 258 pounds, Hammond brings a lot to the table as a defensive lineman.

“I’m going to try and get my size up to 275 pounds,” Hammond said. “I can be plugged right into the Michigan defense when I get there. Getting bigger, stronger, while also keeping my same speed. I’m working on agility, quickness and being powerful.

“I want to add more technique. I have the ability to bull rush — that gives you the most confidence if you can just push a player back. I’m working on getting offensive lineman’s hands off of me, which is important.”

Hammond is yet another Cincinnati area prospect to head up north. The area is being prioritizing after adding Winton Woods (OH) cornerback Cameron Calhoun and Princeton edge rusher Breeon Ishmail in the 2023 class.

Other than Michigan, Hammond holds 21 total offers from the likes of Iowa, Oklahoma and Washington. But now, he is firmly locked in with the Wolverines.

He joins Avon (OH) four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton as Michigan’s second commitment from the Buckeye State in 2024. He is Michigan’s fifth total commitment.