Recruiting Roundup: Stanford commit recaps positive official visit to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are putting their final touches on the 2023 recruiting class while beginning to add to its 2024 group. Let’s break it down for you in today’s Recruiting Roundup:

Stanford DL commit recaps Michigan OV

One of the final players on Michigan’s 2023 board is defensive lineman Cameron Brandt. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound California native was on campus this past weekend to see Ann Arbor for the first time.

Brandt told 247Sport’s Greg Biggins ($), “I had a great visit. They really know what they’re doing there, and I like the plan in place for me.”

He went on to say, “Coach Harbaugh was really cool. His main message for me was to look at all aspect of a school when making my decision and said hopefully I decided to go with them.”

Michigan fans can expect a final decision from Brandt soon. He hopes to wrap up his recruitment before National Signing Day next week. There haven’t been any Crystal Balls yet, but if there end up being one or two before he commits, that would be a sure sign he is going to be a Wolverine.

2025 Winton Woods (OH) DE Schedules Michigan Visit

Rising 2025 prospect Justin Hill will visit Ann Arbor on Saturday, Jan. 28. The former teammate of Michigan cornerback Cameron Calhoun holds eight offers from the likes of Michigan State, West Virginia and Kentucky. He is being primarily recruited by ace-recruiter Steve Clinkscale.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cincinnati native told Maize n Brew he is, “Looking forward to seeing the campus, meeting and building relationships with the coaches. I know Michigan is a great school.”

Hill went on to explain Michigan’s stance in his recruitment: “Michigan is very high in my recruitment. They have shown high interest and I know if I go there, I will be developed properly.”

Hill said his relationship with Calhoun impacts his position with Michigan. “Playing with Cam (Calhoun) would mean a lot. He’s like a big brother to me,” Hill said.

The 2025 unranked prospect is still being recruited by the nation’s best. That said, Michigan and Steve Clinkscale have an early jump on one of Ohio’s best young prospects.

Four-star RB visiting Michigan this weekend

The Michigan Wolverines already have one St. Francis Academy (MD) running back on its roster in Blake Corum and they are looking to add a second in 2024 three-star DeJuan Williams. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder will be in Ann Arbor for the first time this weekend.

William’s recruitment is starting to blow up as he added offers from Oregon and Ohio State in recent weeks. He took a visit out to Eugene this month, and it would not be surprising to see him visit Ohio State at some point.

The nation’s No. 25 best running back prospect by 247Sports’ composite has obvious ties to Michigan, and a great visit could catapult the Wolverines up his leaderboard. However, with offers out to a plethora of running backs nationwide, it will be interesting to see which prospects Mike Hart and the Wolverines dial in on.