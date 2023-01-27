Michigan’s expected recruiting visitors for their second Junior Day

This weekend, the Michigan Wolverines host their second Junior Day in as many weeks. Last week’s initial list didn’t have as many players as this week’s, though the group did grow after the fact. We’ll see if this list grows as visitors pop up in Ann Arbor.

As of this writing, here are the recruits anticipated to be in Ann Arbor this weekend.

Good Counsel (MD) four-star LB Aaron Chiles - No. 66 overall, No. 5 LB

Chiles has been one of Michigan’s top targets at linebacker for a while and he is finally getting on campus for the first time. He attends the same high school as Kris Jenkins Jr., so there is a solid pre-existing relationship. This will be a national recruitment with Chiles holding offers from all the football powerhouses across the country.

Longview (TX) four-star RB Taylor Tatum - No. 73 RB overall, No. 5 RB

There has been plenty of discontent over Mike Hart’s recruiting while at Michigan, but he has seemingly heard the complaints and stepped up his game recently. Michigan offered Tatum a few days before Christmas and Hart has worked hard to get him on campus already. He also went and stopped to see Tatum’s high school while spraying out offers in Texas. This will be a good case to see how good Hart’s recruiting chops really are.

Copperas Cove (TX) four-star OT Michael Uini - No. 112 overall, No. 6 OT

Not soon after naming Michigan in his top 10 schools, Uini is slated to make his first visit to Ann Arbor. Michigan’s success on the field has to start translating onto the recruiting trail with offensive linemen soon, and getting a four-star up from Texas this early in the offseason is a good sign. Uini has visited Texas several times already, so the Longhorns likely lead at this point.

Ensworth (TN) four-star LB Mason Curtis - No. 193 overall, No. 17 LB

Curtis was the first commitment in Michigan’s 2024 class and he’ll be back on campus to help recruit others to join him. He’s been solid to Michigan since he announced his decision.

St. Frances Academy (MD) four-star RB DeJuan Williams - No. 299 overall, No. 25 RB

Hart will be hosting another four-star running back on campus in Williams, who is from Michigan pipeline St. Frances Academy. Now that Biff Poggi left to be the head man at Charlotte it won’t be as easy to land guys from the school, but the Wolverines will have a good shot with Williams if they push. Ohio State just offered earlier this week, which will make things more interesting.

Glenville (OH) four-star ATH Damarion Witten - No. 326 overall, No. 40 ATH

Michigan is going after Ohio hard in the 2024 class with two prospects from the state already in the fold. Witten is a teammate of five-star cornerback Bryce West, who was just in Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Witten projects to tight end in college.

St. Edward (OH) three-star OT Devontae Armstrong - No. 357 overall, No. 27 OT

St. Edward (OH) three-star OT Deontae Armstrong - No. 426 overall, No. 34 OT

The Armstrong twins are another piece of Michigan’s increased presence in Ohio. They received their offers from Michigan back in November and this will be their first trip to campus. Ohio State just offered the duo which raises the difficulty, but Michigan has been recruiting them for longer and sit in a good spot with their offensive line teammate, Ben Roebuck.

Central Catholic (OH) three-star IOL Marc Nave - No. 36 IOL

Going into the weekend, Nave does not yet hold an offer from Michigan but may earn one after the staff gets to spend time with him in person. So far, Nave holds offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Pitt, Kentucky and several MAC schools.

Wyomissing (PA) unranked OT Caleb Brewer

Despite being unranked, Brewer holds offers from Boston College, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. He is a candidate to be a four-star when he finally gets rated by the services. After first getting noticed in early November, Michigan threw its hat in the ring in late December.

Glenville (OH) unranked RB D’Shawntae Jones

Jones is a teammate of Witten and West at Glenville. He does not yet hold an offer from Michigan but has one from Kentucky, Marshall, UMass and Syracuse.