Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s second junior day

Tomorrow is the second Signing Day but with only a few 2023 targets left, Michigan’s focus is mostly on the 2024 class. The Wolverines once again hosted a boatload of visitors for their second Junior Day last weekend with plenty of positive reactions.

Four-star RB meets with both football and baseball staff on visit

One of the most important visitors last weekend was 2024 Longview (TX) four-star running back Taylor Tatum. A multi-sport athlete, Tatum told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich about how he was able to meet with both Michigan’s football and baseball staffs while on the trip ($).

“Yes, I met with the baseball staff on Friday,” Tatum said. “Coach (Tracy) Smith and I have a good relationship that started over the summer. Yes, Michigan is willing to let me play both sports.”

That good relationship is building on the football side as well, as Tatum was able to spend time with Mike Hart and Jim Harbaugh.

“My time with coach Hart was good. Our relationship is good and growing stronger,” Tatum explained. “It was great meeting coach Harbaugh. We had a great conversation. The culture and great people stood out to me (the most). Everyone was nice and friendly from the head coach to the staff.”

This was Tatum’s first ever visit to Michigan but he came away with the Wolverines in good standing.

“Michigan is high on my list of schools I have offers from right now,” Tatum said.

There are no Crystal Ball predictions submitted for Tatum yet. Michigan has done a good job surging in this recruitment and it would be good to get Tatum back on campus this spring or summer.

Michigan visit impresses top Ohio tight end

The Michigan staff has been working Ohio hard in the 2024 class, getting the majority of their top players on campus for a visit at some point already in the offseason. The latest talented Ohioan to visit campus was 2024 Glenville four-star tight end Damarion Witten, who spoke to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu about the experience ($).

“The way they use their tight ends is awesome,” the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder said. “Every play, it’s two or more tight ends on the field and I like that. That really stands out the most to me.”

A couple of Michigan coaches are also doing a good job at connecting with Witten on a personal level.

“I’ve gotten real close to coach Clink and coach Newsome over this offseason,” Witten said. “I just like how they treat me and my family and that’s real big for me.”

There is one Crystal Ball in for Ohio State on Witten right now, though Michigan has done a good job recruiting him. Moving forward, Witten says he “hasn’t figured that out yet” regarding future visits, but he will likely be up to Ann Arbor again at some point.

Pennsylvania OT plans to return to Michigan following first visit

Not long after offering 2024 Wyomissing (PA) offensive tackle Caleb Brewer, Michigan was able to get him up on campus for his first experience of Ann Arbor. Brewer told TMI’s Marich about the trip and why he plans on returning soon ($).

“It went great,” Brewer said. “I got to have a meeting with coach Harbaugh and he spent a lot of time with me, so it meant a lot. We got into uniforms, took pictures and we had position meetings. I had a great time.”

That meeting with Harbaugh left a mark on Brewer.

“It was great,” Brewer said about speaking to Harbaugh. “He seemed like a great guy. He’s very easy to be around and he seems very real. He spent a lot of time with me, so I really appreciated that because of how busy head coaches are.”

Based on this initial visit, Brewer holds Michigan in high regard when it comes to his recruitment and is already planning to return.

“I think that Michigan is a great place and a very well developed program. I will 100 percent be coming back.”

Brewer is unranked despite holding offers from several Power 5 schools. There are no Crystal Ball predictions in for him yet.