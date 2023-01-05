Recruiting Roundup: Michigan heavily recruiting two prospects with ties to the program

The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines’ season came to a heartbreaking end in the College Football Playoff. To make matters worse, rumors are swirling once again about Jim Harbaugh’s interest in NFL opportunities.

While we won’t dive into that, we will look at a few storylines during a rather mundane period of Michigan recruiting in today’s roundup.

Wolverines eyeing two prospects with program ties

One of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 class Michigan is going after is Blake Frazier, the son of former Michigan offensive lineman Steve Frazier. The younger Frazier resides in Austin (TX) and plays offensive line for Vandegrift. He is a four-star recruit on 247Sports’ composite and is the nation’s 15-best offensive tackle.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder visited Michigan back in September and is not shy about his interest in the Wolverines, telling On3’s EJ Holland ($), “Michigan was always on the TV growing up. It’s hard to not learn to love a team that you are always watching, so that’s been interesting in my recruitment.

“My dad is trying not to be biased. I love Michigan, but it’s also cool seeing some of these other schools that have interest in me. I’m not saying I won’t end up there, but I’m giving everyone the same look.”

Early on, things are looking pretty good here for the Wolverines.

Another prospect with blood ties to the Maize and Blue is Plainfield East (IL) 2025 wide receiver Quinn Morris. The 5-foot-11, 162-pounder is the younger brother of current Wolverine Tyler Morris.

Quinn is currented unranked by recruiting outlets but holds another offer from Minnesota. He was in attendance for Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against TCU. He told Brice Marich of The Michigan Insider, “I’m real interested in Michigan. That’s the college I’ve been to the most because of my brother, so I know a lot about them.

“There’s not one thing I don’t like about (Michigan),” Morris said. “Everything there is amazing.”

The younger Morris visited Ann Arbor this season more times than perhaps any other recruit in the country. It’d be shocking if Michigan didn’t lead.

Michigan offers another 2024 four-star TE, still heavily courting another

With the Wolverines losing Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker, Joel Honigford and Carter Selzer at the tight end position, they are looking to reload the room in a big way.

The first scholarship for any recruit that went out following Michigan’s defeat in the Fiesta Bowl was to 2024 four-star tight end Carter Nelson. He ranks as the No. 9 tight end on 247Sports’ composite and No. 187 overall.

Nelson, a 6-foot-4, 204-pounder from Nebraska, is a skilled athlete, as he also plays basketball and track and field. He is Michigan’s 10th tight end offered in the 2024 cycle. He holds other offers from Auburn, Iowa, Baylor, Kentucky, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin and more really good programs.

Walter Matthews is another four-star tight end that continues to be brought up. The Hiram (GA) prospect visited Michigan for its bashing of Penn State in October. He is among the top targets for Michigan at the position, as the Wolverines offered him last May.

Matthews recently told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($), “Me and (Coach Newsome) both talk about four times a week and I do like him. (Michigan) is still a top school.”

The nation’s fifth-best tight end and No. 122 overall player on the 247Sports’ composite, Matthews is listed at 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds. The four-star recruit holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, Michigan State and more.

The Wolverines already hold a commitment from one tight end in 2024 — four-star Bellevue (WA) Hogan Hansen. It’s clear they are looking for more, and these two tight ends are among the best in the nation in this class.