Michigan offer is best yet for Sunshine State DL

Recruiting and co-defensive coordinator Mike Elston scouted the Sunshine State this past week and extended an offer to Tampa Catholic (FL) defensive end Xavier Porter.

The three-star and 392nd-ranked recruit by the 247sports Composite caught up with Maize n Brew to discuss the offer and his recruitment in general.

“I am just very blessed to receive this offer from Michigan. This is my biggest offer,” Porter said. “Michigan is great in the classroom and great on the field.”

Porter holds 16 offers at this point in his recruitment. However, he says a few schools are sticking out.

“I was waiting on a Michigan offer. So that (offer) is sticking out,” Porter explained. “Florida State, Kansas and Tennessee are other programs sticking out.”

Porter has yet to make a trip to Ann Arbor. He has visited Florida State, NC State, Florida, Miami (FL), and UCF. However, a trip to see Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines is in the works.

“Yes, I’ll be visiting Michigan,” Porter said. “I do not know when, but I know I going to be there.”

Porter’s relationship with Coach Elston is only increasing Michigan’s odds in his recruitment.

“I love Coach Elston. He has been studying my game for a while,” Porter said. “My finesse, power and effort are what sets me apart from other players.”

Porter said he wants to get his recruitment wrapped up prior to the end of Summer. The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder also competes as a shot put and discus thrower for his high school. high

He plans on taking all official visits and says Michigan will “most likely” get an official.