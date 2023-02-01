2023 three-star DL Cameron Brandt flips to Michigan from Stanford

The Michigan Wolverines added perhaps the final piece to their 2023 class today with the addition of Sierra Canyon (CA) three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt.

The staff flipped Brandt from Stanford, where he had been committed since July. Once former Cardinal head coach David Shaw stepped down after the 2022 season, the Wolverines turned up the heat on Brandt. They hosted him for an official visit during the weekend of Jan. 20, which was the final push they needed to pull off the flip.

Brandt measures in at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds. He is ranked as the No. 453 player in the country and the No. 51 defensive lineman, according to 247Sports’ composite. Other than Stanford, Brandt held offers from Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State.

Michigan’s 2023 class now holds 24 commitments and sits at 16th overall nationally. Brandt joins a four-man defensive line class that also includes Enow Etta, Roderick Pierce and Brooks Bahr.