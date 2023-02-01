Top five tight ends for Michigan in the 2024 class

Under Jim Harbaugh, tight ends have been the cornerstone of the Wolverines’ red zone passing offense, making Michigan one of the top destinations in the country for top tight end talent. The 2024 cycle is loaded at the position and there is a legitimate shot Michigan lands at least two blue-chippers, with one (four-star Hogan Hansen) already committed.

Here’s an early look at the top five tight ends remaining on the board for the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 class.

Must haves

Brady Prieskorn: Hailing from Rochester Adams High School, Preiskorn is among the top-100 overall recruits on 247Sports and is third-best tight end in the same metric. There’s no denying he would be a mammoth addition to the 2024 class. Though Michigan holds two crystal balls, the Wolverines will need to bring their A-game in this recruitment. Michigan State has hosted him, and Alabama and Notre Dame are serious contenders, as well. Landing the 6-foot-6 in-state recruit would be huge.

Hogan Hansen: Also standing 6-foot-6, Hansen is a phenomenal get for the 2024 class. Committing to the Maize and Blue in December, the Washington native shines as a run blocker — a necessity in the smash fest scheme the Wolverines deploy. As Brandon Huffman of 247Sports notes in his scouting report: “Hansen does what you want a tight end in a run-heavy offense — he opens holes, he seals off the edge when necessary and helps his back get yards when they need his block.” Now the Wolverines just need to hang on to Hansen as the cycle plays out.

Would be great additions

Walter Matthews: Rated as the fifth-best tight end in the class, Matthews had a front-row seat to the marvelous beatdown of the Buckeyes on Nov. 26. In fact, the only two unofficial visits he has taken so far are to Michigan and Ohio State (with a junior day visit to Florida State in there as well). With the possibility of landing both Preiskorn and Hansen, it’s unlikely the Georgia native will play in the Maize and Blue. If, however, Michigan missed on Preiskorn, you better believe the staff will persist in trying to land him.

Carter Nelson: If Newsome mustered the effort to travel to Ainsworth, Nebraska — 100 miles from nowhere — to recruit this four-star prospect, you know the kid he was visiting is a freak. Add in the comparisons floated by Steve Lorenz that he’s Colston Loveland 2.0, and we can confidently say Nelson would be a monstrous addition to Michigan’s class.

Jaden Reddell: Michigan was among the first major programs to offer Reddell, and is still on his radar. With a ton of talent at tight end in 2024, it will be tough for Michigan to devote time to this outstanding recruit. But if it does — and can find room in the crowded field of suitors — Reddell could follow the likes of Hassan Haskins and Ronnie Bell as the next Michigan great to come from Missouri.