2025 LB Mantrez Walker commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines just bolstered their 2025 class with the commitment of Buford (GA) linebacker Mantrez Walker.

trying to live this life I’ve always dreamed of on a grand spectrum, if I play it right, I’m lit forever. 〽️ #Committed #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/hNN7LpL3VO — Mantrez Walker (@MantrezWalker) February 11, 2023

Michigan beat out LSU, Florida and Penn State in this recruitment, who had included those other schools in his top four list a couple weeks ago.

Since being offered by Michigan in December, Walker has had very positive things to say about the program, even calling it his “dream school.” He visited Michigan’s first Junior Day in January and that experience catalyzed him to wrap up his recruitment, as he told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich he even thought of committing while on the visit.

Walker held off initially, but didn’t take long to make his pledge to Michigan. The recruiting services have not expanded their scouting for the 2025 class yet, but with offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee, he is likely headed for four-star status.

Walker is already Michigan’s second commitment of the 2025 class, joining four-star cornerback Chris Ewald, who is also from the south and plays for Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida.