Recruiting Roundup: Michigan makes top group for four-star CB

The Michigan Wolverines staff is continuing to chip away at their 2024 class, which has the potential to be a great one if everything falls their way. Recently, Michigan has been making the top group for several targets while starting to arrange unofficial visits for the spring.

Michigan makes top seven for four-star CB

St. Frances Academy is no stranger to the Michigan program and the coaches are looking to dip back into that well with 2024 four-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu. He recently released a top seven list which included Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Maryland, Oregon, Tennessee and USC. He spoke to On3’s Hayes Fawcett about why (FREE).

About Michigan, Obidegwu said, “The SFA to Michigan pipeline is crazy and very strong. Why not keep it going?”

Obidegwu also told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong his next visit will be to Ohio State at the end of March ($).

He has yet to visit Michigan, which will be important for the Wolverines to stay in this race. Right now there are no Crystal Ball predictions, but Michigan probably falls in the latter half of his top group. Having Biff Poggi still on staff would have helped, but Michigan still has plenty of connections to St. Frances.

Michigan offers cousin of 2023 signee

One of the top recruits in the 2023 class was Kankakee (IL) four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill. Well, it turns out he comes from a talented family as Michigan just offered his younger cousin, 2024 three-star offensive tackle Marques Easley.

Easley spoke to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu about his thoughts on the Michigan offer ($).

“I know they are a winning team and have one of the best staffs in the NCAA,” Easley said. “I have never been there but I’ll be there soon to watch Suga (Jyaire) practice.”

Easley, who also plays for Kankakee, holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Easley already has an official visit locked in with Georgia for the first weekend of June, so the Bulldogs look to be an early leader here.

Top-100 edge meets Michigan legend

2024 four-star edge Dylan Stephenson attends Columbus High School in Florida, which is the same school former Michigan standout Josh Uche attended. Recently, Uche stopped by his old school and met Stephenson. The young prospect talked to On3’s Zach Libby about the experience ($).

“It was a great with Josh,” Stephenson explained. “He’s a great guy. In terms of the college aspect, he was able to tell me about how he feels about Michigan and definitely has a lot of pride for the school. It was actually amazing to hear and see.”

Stephenson has already visited Ann Arbor and is looking to get back for Michigan’s spring game in April.

“I definitely want to see more of Ann Arbor,” Stephenson said. “I want to see what the city is like. I obviously saw the campus side of things on the last visit, but now I want to see what the rest of the community has to offer.”

There are no Crystal Ball predictions for Stephenson yet, but this seems like a recruitment the Wolverines could win if they push. He does not hold the offer list of a top-100 player so if the staff goes all-in, they could be tough to beat.