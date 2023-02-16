Recruiting Roundup: Two commits being vocal leaders on recruiting trail

It’s a truism recruiting is the lifeblood of college football, and recruiting itself is all about relationships. And it doesn’t hurt if some committed recruits can help forge relationships with other recruits.

In this edition of the recruiting roundup, we discuss two instances where this phenomenon is starting to manifest for both the 2024 class and 2025 class.

Ohio commit strives to recruit others

Committing in the aftermath of last year’s demolition of Ohio State, 2024 four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton is doing his part to convince other Buckeye State prospects to come to Michigan.

Hamilton, a top-15 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class, has been “all over Bryce West, Ben Roebuck, and Jordan Marshall,” he recently told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($). West, a five-star cornerback, is the top player in the state, while Marshall is a four-star running back and Roebuck is a three-star offensive tackle.

Gaining the commitment of any of these three outstanding recruits would be huge. With the help of Hamilton’s efforts, there is certainly a possibility that two or even three of the trio mentioned above could become Wolverines.

Hamilton’s willingness to recruit is a phenomenal development, and one can hope it bears fruit soon.

Teammate of 2025 commit eyes visit

Last weekend’s commitment of 2025 Buford (Ga.) linebacker Mantrez Walker may already be starting to pay dividends. One of his high school teammates, Devin Williams, is contemplating a trip to Ann Arbor.

Williams, a blue-chip four-star corner in the 2025 class, recently spoke with TMI’s Marich ($) and had plenty of glowing remarks for the Wolverines.

“Michigan is definitely one of the top schools. Can’t wait to visit,” Williams said. “Michigan definitely has my interest. Impressive last couple of seasons. Love coach Harbaugh. Just need to get up there for a visit to see the campus. The plan is to get up there in March/April.”

For Michigan, the key now will be getting Williams to follow through with this expression of interest and — perhaps even more importantly — keep Walker in the fold for more nearly three years.

In-state DL prospect Davis-Swain plans a visit to Ann Arbor

West Bloomfield Laker Brandon Davis-Swain, a 2024 four-star defensive lineman, recently announced Michigan is in his top 11 list, along with Purdue, Penn State, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Auburn, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Kentucky and USC.

He has plans to visit Ann Arbor in the spring, he told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu. Auburn and USC are other schools he plans to see soon.

Rated as a top-100 overall recruit, Davis-Swain decommited from Notre Dame in December, but rumblings about this persisted throughout the 2022 season as he was a regular visitor to the Big House — in defiance of Notre Dame’s recruiting policy. His willingness to visit Ann Arbor bespeaks how big a factor Michigan is in his recruitment. Time will tell where this one eventually goes, but Michigan is right in the thick of things.