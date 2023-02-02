2024 in-state four-star DB Jacob Oden commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have landed a commitment from Jacob Oden, a four-star athlete in the 2024 class.

Oden, who is being recruited as a defensive back and played high school football at Harper Woods, listed Michigan in his top five in late December. He also visited Ann Arbor in mid-January, and visited Michigan a few times last year, including for the BBQ at the Big House and for the games against MSU, Colorado State and UConn.

On the 247Sports composite, Oden is ranked as the 160th-best recruit in his class, the 17th-best athlete and the fifth-best in-state recruit. He’s amassed offers from a few dozen schools, including Michigan State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Auburn and Arkansas, among others.

Defensive back is a highly-coveted position for the Wolverines in this cycle. Starting corners from last year, DJ Turner and Gemon Green, have declared from the upcoming draft. Mike Sainristil announced in early December he will be returning for the 2023 season, but he’s out of eligibility after that.

Oden also has a potential future at the safety position, as he has positional flexibility in the defensive backfield. Michigan has a few guys at that position that may be around for a bit, like Keon Sabb and Zeke Berry, but it wouldn’t surprise to see Oden in the deep defensive backfield in college as well.

We’ll be sure to keep tabs on Oden, who has one year of high school football remaining before heading to Ann Arbor.