2024 four-star RB Jordan Marshall puts Michigan in final four list

Announced on Thursday afternoon on his Twitter page, 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall included the Michigan Wolverines in his top four list along with Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Tennessee.

The 5-foot-10.5, 193-pounder from Cincinnati has long been considered one of the top running backs on the board for Mike Hart and company in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He was offered by Hart back in June of last year during an unofficial visit. He received his OSU offer just a few days after Michigan, so it’s safe to say the Wolverines and Buckeyes are running neck and neck in this recruitment.

Marshall visited just a couple weeks ago for Michigan’s first of two consecutive junior day weekends in Ann Arbor. He also saw the Big House up close back in October for Michigan’s victory over MSU. He also saw Michigan’s win over Ohio State in Columbus in November.

But he’s also seen Ohio State quite a few times during his recruitment as well. He’s also coming off visits to Wisconsin and Tennessee, so he has seen all four of his finalists up close. Next up on the agenda is, very likely, some time away from recruiting before taking official visits later this year.

Marshall is ranked No. 105 overall on 247Sports’ composite. He’s also the No. 8 running back in the class and the No. 2 player from Ohio. He is among Michigan’s top options at the position in this cycle, along with four-star top-100 player Taylor Tatum and four-star DeJuan Williams, among others.