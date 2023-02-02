Recruiting Roundup: National Signing Day 2023

In keeping with the new expedited recruiting calendar, National Signing Day went by without much doing for the Michigan Wolverines. With all the Harbaugh-to-Minnesota rumors coming to a head on Signing Day last year, this should be considered a nice change of pace, yet some glaring programmatic issues still linger.

Nyckoles Harbor commits to South Carolina

On the negative side of the ledger, the long and disappointing recruitment of Nyckoles Harbor finally came to an unceremonious end Wednesday. The five-star athlete — one of the most promising prospects for Michigan in the 2023 class — will be taking his immense football and track talents to Columbia, South Carolina.

Harbor attributed ($) his commitment to the Gamecocks to his relationship with head coach Shane Beamer and their track program, in an interview with 247Sports.

“It’s Beamer Ball,” Harbor said. “He is the hottest recruiter in America, which everybody is learning. It’s a great school overall and he is building something great there. He is looking to get to the playoffs and get up there.”

Michigan had been considered his biggest suitor for the majority of the recruitment. If Harbor is being forthright, there’s little to be learned from this situation. But if NIL or inducement played the deciding factor, Michigan needs to make changes. With arguably the best academic reputation of any Division 1A school, successful players making tons of money, and Michigan being a premier destination for tight ends — the position he wished to play in college — there are scant excuses for missing out on Harbor.

Three-star DL recruit flips to Michigan

However, the news was not all doom and gloom. Michigan flipped three-star defensive lineman prospect Cameron Brandt from Stanford.

In an interview with 247Sports ($), Brandt cited Michigan’s track record of development and the relationship he forged with the coaching staff and Mason Graham for the decision.

“It came down to where I thought I fit in the best and where I could see myself at for the next four years. When I looked at everything, that was Michigan for me. I think they can mold and develop me in to the best football player I can be.

“Mason was actually my host on my visit. He had a great year and he said he loves it there. It was good to be around him, talk to him about how things are there and I’m definitely excited about the opportunity to play alongside him.”

The 247Sports composite rankings list him as the 51st-best defensive lineman in the class.

Michigan legacy prospect sets announcement for 6 p.m. today

2024 four-star Harper Woods defensive back Jacob Oden has scheduled his commitment announcement for 6 p.m.

All signs point to a pickup for the Wolverines. The son of former Michigan walk-on Rod Oden, Jacob has a whopping nine crystal balls projecting him to the Wolverines. Iowa and Michigan State are still threats, but it would be an absolute stunner if he committed anywhere other than Michigan.

Ranked No. 160 overall on the composite, Oden would become Michigan’s top-ranked commit in the 2024 class, passing four-star linebacker Mason Curtis, who is ranked No. 192.