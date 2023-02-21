Recruiting Roundup: Chris Partridge already making an impact on the trail

The addition of Chris Partridge to Michigan’s coaching staff has already given a jolt to its already positive recruiting momentum. Partridge has wasted no time connecting with defensive targets for the maize and blue.

Top-100 LB locks in Michigan official visit

Michigan’s top target at linebacker in the 2024 class is Good Counsel (MD) four-star Aaron Chiles, who Partridge immediately contacted after being rehired at Michigan and has already made big strides with. Chiles confirmed with 247Sports’ Brian Dohn he will be using one of his official visits on Michigan ($).

“I am going to Michigan the last week of June (23-25) and Florida the week before (June 16-18),” the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Chiles said. “And I am also going to Michigan in early March (unofficially), so I’m going twice.

As Chiles said, he will be in Ann Arbor in March, which will be a good opportunity for him to meet with Partridge in person. While the official visits are a while away, it’s good news Michigan already has one on the books and it will be in the last week of June so the Wolverines will be fresh on his mind if he hasn’t decided by then.

Other than Michigan and Florida, Chiles added that, “I’m probably going to go to Notre Dame as well.”

Notre Dame was previously thought to be Michigan’s biggest competition but if he hasn’t confirmed a visit with the Irish yet, that could mean that the Wolverines are pulling ahead in this race.

Former Partridge connection helps Michigan with top-100 edge

While at Ole Miss, Partridge started establishing a good relationship with 2025 four-star edge Kelan Butler. The Jefferson (GA) prospect told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich his previous relationship made his recent offer from Michigan more meaningful (FREE).

“I called coach Partridge and we talked about his transition and he was telling me all the great things about Michigan,” Butler explained. “He wanted to make sure to get me up there and then he offered me. I was shocked because I thought we were just going to set up a time to visit.”

While Partridge would not be Butler’s position coach, he is familiar with Michigan’s success at the position.

“Yes, (I know about their edge rush success),” Butler said. “They have really good coaches that’ll help you grow.”

Expect Butler to be on campus soon with both parties working to make it happen.

“My mom is going to give him a call and we’re going to try to work something out.”

Four-star RB building a good relationship with Mike Hart

In the 2024 cycle, running backs coach Mike Hart has expanded his board more than ever to connect with several blue-chip recruits. The latest to feel the love from Michigan is 2024 Mount Carmel (IL) four-star Darrion Dupree, who spoke to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu about his recruitment ($).

“Not really scheduled, but I know for sure I’m going down to Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan and Notre Dame, I think,” Dupree said about his offseason visits. “And there’s probably more, but I don’t know right now.”

Dupree hasn’t been to Michigan before, but he is looking to change that soon thanks to Hart’s “stepdad” vibes.

“I’m supposed to be going down there. I talked to coach Hart, I believe on Friday, and I’m supposed to going down there for a spring practice,” Dupree said. “Really he gives off a vibe like my stepdad. It’s weird because my stepdad grew up as a Michigan State (fan) and he’s like, I can already hear they’re like rivals. They’ve already been talking and stuff. So I feel like I’ve already gotten to know coach Hart because he’s like my stepdad for real.”

Dupree is taking his time in his recruitment right now, with no plans to commit soon.

“Really, I’m taking it slow right now,” Dupree says. “I’m going to commit, like, in the middle of my season for sure.”

There are no Crystal Ball predictions for Dupree yet, but Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Purdue are other schools in contention.