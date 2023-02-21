Michigan’s top in-state prospects for the class of 2024

There has been a lot of discussion about Michigan’s efforts recruiting the state of Ohio in the 2024 class, but what about the program’s own backyard? The 2024 in-state class does not look to be as loaded as previous cycles, but there are still a few quality players the staff is going after.

The Wolverines have already landed a top-five prospect in the state in four-star defensive back Jacob Oden and are looking to add to that haul with these other local prospects.

Rochester Adams four-star TE Brady Prieskorn - No. 55 overall, No. 3 TE

In a class with a boatload of talented tight ends, Michigan is fortunate to have one of the nation’s best nearby in Prieskorn. He is a quiet kid who does not do many interviews, so it can be hard to discern what schools are leading for him.

But there is plenty of evidence to suggest Michigan is in the driver’s seat here. While Prieskorn was listed as a possibility, he did not make it for one of Michigan’s junior days in January, but he has been on campus several times before.

Michigan is also leading the Crystal Ball here with two predictions for the Wolverines. Prieskorn has not revealed his decision timeline, but it would be good for Michigan to lock him up early and then chase a third tight end willing to join the class.

Belleville four-star LB Jeremiah Beasley - No. 261 overall, No. 22 LB

Before just a week or two ago, it didn’t look likely Beasley would end up at Michigan. He had a commitment date set in March and schools like Tennessee and Michigan State were in a better position.

Then Beasley pushed back his commitment date to June 29 and Michigan hired Chris Partridge back as linebackers coach. Partridge has already made it clear he will be making Beasley a top priority, and now he has plenty of time to overtake Tennessee, which was likely the landing spot before.

Michigan’s issues with Belleville High School are also cleared up now with a new head coach at the program. Look for Beasley to visit Michigan again soon to continue building his relationship with Partridge.

Southfield three-star CB Jalen Todd - No. 384 overall, No. 38 CB

At one point, Michigan looked like it was poised to wrap up Todd’s recruitment and get him in the fold. He visited for the BBQ at the Big House and multiple games last season. There was even a Crystal Ball prediction submitted back in November.

But then as Michigan evaluated more options, it seemed the staff moved Todd down the target board. He is now considered a Plan B type of prospect the Wolverines could circle back on if they miss on their top of the board guys.

In the meantime, schools like Michigan State, West Virginia, Purdue and Nebraska are going after Todd as well.

West Bloomfield four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain - No. 96 overall, No. 12 DL

Based on his ranking and high school, it would seem like Davis-Swain would be a no-doubt top target for Michigan. But there have been many twists to his recruitment and there could be some obstacles to him choosing Michigan.

Davis-Swain committed to Notre Dame last April, but made a surprise visit to Michigan for the UConn game. At that point it wasn’t clear if he was just visiting with his teammates and Michigan commits Semaj Morgan and Amir Herring.

In December, Davis-Swain reopened his recruitment and recently named Michigan in his top 11. He also mentioned he is planning to visit Ann Arbor in the spring but does not have a date set yet.

It appears what is holding Michigan back from recruiting Davis-Swain fully is he is not a fit for its defense. He is more of a traditional defensive end in a 4-3, rather than the bigger bodies Michigan uses in its 3-4.

The Wolverines’ relationships with West Bloomfield and Mike Elston’s recruiting should allow them to hang around, but they won’t be able to wait too long without going all-in.

Saline four-star TE Dylan Mesman - No. 325 overall, No. 17 TE

Speaking to the depth at the tight end position this cycle, Mesman is a four-star in Michigan’s backyard and hasn’t even offered him yet. The staff has hosted Mesman a couple times but haven’t pulled the trigger yet, as they are focusing on other targets first.

The other in-state school, though, is making Mesman a priority. Right now, Michigan State has the lone Crystal Ball for him and would likely be the choice if he made a decision today.

The Wolverines probably could swoop in late and pull Mesman with an offer, but they would have to miss on Prieskorn and other national targets before that happens.