2024 four-star OL Blake Frazier plans return visit to Michigan

Announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon, 2024 four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier will be returning to Ann Arbor for another unofficial visit.

I will be at the University of Michigan March 17th-20th for an unofficial visit! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/your1HDUrf — Blake Frazier (@_BlakeFrazier) February 22, 2023

His upcoming unofficial visit, which lasts from March 17-20, will be his second time visiting Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines. He previously visited for the game against Maryland this past fall.

Along with Michigan, Frazier holds other offers from Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Texas, Oregon, Penn State, Miami, LSU, USC and more. He also plans to take a trip to Oregon right before Michigan from March 14-17.

Frazier recently told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) that he plans to trim his list of suitors down this spring, take official visits in May/June and then make his commitment before his senior season begins.

At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, Frazier is viewed as a versatile prospect who can play up and down the offensive line. His father is former Michigan offensive lineman Steve Frazier, so he should know a thing or two about playing the position, as well as everything the University of Michigan has to offer.

Frazier is ranked No. 152 overall in the 2024 class on the 247Sports composite. He’s also the No. 7 offensive tackle and No. 25 player from the state of Texas.