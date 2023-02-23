Recruiting Roundup: A Jadyn Davis update and positive developments for offensive line recruits

A point of pride for the University of Michigan is how extensive — and successful — its alumni base is. Wolverines are practically everywhere and this may come in handy for the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes, as two of the nation’s top offensive line prospects can claim a close Michigan connection.

To sweeten the deal, we also get some new insight — right from the source — about the idea of bringing Jadyn Davis to Ann Arbor.

Jadyn Davis provides new insight

By far the biggest question mark in the 2024 class is where Michigan stands with five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. The Wolverines are considered the heavy favorite but despite hopes he would commit at the end of 2022, his recruitment has yet to be finalized. Davis recently sat down with 247’s Sam Webb for an in-depth interview.

Here’s what Davis had to say about the hurdles Michigan has to overcome to solidify his commitment:

“I think as a quarterback, obviously, throwing the ball is going to be a question. I want to throw the football and, I think, just really getting around coach Campbell, honestly. But I don’t want this to be a situation where people would think I’m holding out or it’s about NIL. I could shut that rumor down right now. Sam, If I wanted NIL, I know exactly what school I would be at right now. I’m not going to mention that school — and I’ve turned down deals. It’s never been about money with me, so if that’s a concern for people, it’s never been about money. But yeah, it’s probably those two things.”

Davis also mentioned he’s attempting to get the recruiting process out of the way sooner than later, but one obstacle in the way is he hasn’t met Campbell in person. Another is visiting “a couple more schools that I’ve got to get to in person.”

From the sound of it, Michigan is still the favorite but the longer this process drags out, the less likely Davis will be wearing Maize and Blue.

Michigan continues to impress legacy OT

As the architect of back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines, one would expect Sherrone Moore to attract plenty of attention on the recruiting trail. And for Michigan legacy recruit Blake Frazier, he has done that in spades. In a discussion with 247’s Brice Marich, the 2024 four-star heaped praise on Michigan’s offensive line coach and newly-minted offensive coordinator.

“He’s an easy guy to talk to. You just have a conversation with him. I’ve said that about a couple other coaches too, but with him, it is really that easy. You just get on a FaceTime call with him and just have a conversation with him. It’s an easy dynamic,” Frazier said.

His dad being an alum doesn’t necessarily play a factor, as Moore and company don’t focus on his dad’s legacy. But the fact Michigan has managed to attract the attention of a top recruit from the heart of Longhorn country bespeaks the value of his dad’s connection.

Landing Frazier would be a good sign the dominance Michigan has had in the offensive trenches is here for the long haul.

2025’s top OT can envision himself in Maize and Blue

David Sanders — the top offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class — was enthusiastic about the Michigan Wolverines in a recent interview with On3, and plans on visiting very soon.

“I want to go up there on a visit soon. Michigan will definitely get a visit once I set everything up for the spring,” he said. “I’m excited to build more of a relationship with the offensive line coach. They had the best offensive line two years in a row, which is a big deal for me because that’s the position I play.”

Perhaps helping to spark his interest is the fact that Michigan alum Jonathan Goodwin is Sanders’ offensive line coach at Providence Day (NC). Although Sanders is insistent Goodwin is encouraging him to make his own decisions, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a former Wolverine in his corner. As is the case with Blake Frazier, a Michigan connection could make all the difference.