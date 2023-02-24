2025 four-star Michigan commit locks in Florida State visit, hopes to see Alabama this spring

The Michigan Wolverines are off to a strong start in the 2025 recruiting class, with very early commitments from four-star cornerback Chris Ewald and unranked — but probable future four-star — linebacker Mantrez Walker.

But just because these prospects are committed does not mean they won’t visit other schools before they sign their letter on intent in Dec. 2024. In fact, you should highly — HIGHLY — anticipate that to happen.

And it’ll be happening soon with Ewald, a native of Florida, as he will be visiting Florida State the weekend of March 4, according to 247Sports ($). He’ll be in Tallahassee with some of his 7-on-7 teammates as a part of a bigger recruiting trip with several prospects.

Additionally, Ewald is planning a visit to Alabama this spring, according to On3 ($), although a firm date hasn’t been locked in.

Ewald was offered by Alabama last month and seems excited by the opportunity to play there (who wouldn’t be?). Although he hasn’t decided on an exact day to visit, it seems to be an inevitability he will do so.

Also buried in the article is a note about him also wanting to visit Penn State this spring.

If you’re freaking out right now, don’t. Ewald — who remains committed — is a sophomore in high school and wants to see other universities. There’s nothing wrong with that whatsoever. It’d honestly be strange if he didn’t visit other schools, whether he be committed to a school already or not.

Under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has always let commits visit other schools if they want to. It’s not like the Wolverines have a “no visit policy” like Clemson, Oklahoma or Notre Dame. If the kid wants to see another school, by all means go for it.

Again, I wouldn’t worry too much about this. Ewald is still recruiting kids on social media to play with him at Michigan — as is Walker — and has his commitment post pinned to the top of his Twitter page. I fully expect Ewald to take these visits, and it wouldn’t stun me if Walker did the same thing at some point in the future, too.